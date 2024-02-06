 Country icon Toby Keith passes away at 62 - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / Country icon Toby Keith passes away at 62

Country icon Toby Keith passes away at 62

ByAshima Grover
Feb 06, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Country music legend Toby Keith died at the age of 62 after battling with stomach cancer.

Country music star Toby Keith passed away at the age of 62 on Monday, February 5, 2024.

Toby Keith performing Don't Let the Old Man In Las Vegas (December 2023) (X / tobykeith)
Toby Keith performing Don't Let the Old Man In Las Vegas (December 2023) (X / tobykeith)

The unfortunate news came to light after his family released a statement. The Don't Let the Old Man In singer died on Monday night. The news was also made public on his X (formerly Twitter) account @tobykeith.

Confirming that Keith had passed peacefully on February 5th, the statement also informed that he was surrounded by his family at the time of death. “He fought with grace and courage”, the statement continued, while also urging the public to respect his family's privacy at this delicate and heartbreaking time.

As per NBC News' reports, the singer had been battling with stomach cancer. The diagnosis was confirmed in June 2022. You can read the statement below.

Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62

