Lata Mangeshkar: Musicians unite for Sangeetmay Baithak on her second death anniversary

It has been two years since the ‘Nightingale of India,’ singer Lata Mangeshkar, passed away on February 6. On her second death anniversary, the Indian Singers and Musicians Rights Association (ISAMRA) is holding an event called Sangeetmay Baithak to pay homage to the late singer. (Also Read: State sanctions ₹210 crore for Lata Mangeshkar music college) Lata Mangeshkar's sisters Asha Bhonsle and Lata are expected to attend the event

The event

Lata passed away in 2022 after an illustrious career that spanned over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. India TV reports that various artists from the music industry, including Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Kunal Ganjawala, Suresh Wadkar, Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle, Shabbir Kumar, Nitin Mukesh, Lalit Pandit, Shailendra Singh, Sanjay Tandon, Annu Malik, Richa Sharma, Madhushree, Jaspinder Narula, Sadhna Sargam, and others will revisit her iconic songs today. Her sisters Asha Bhonsle and Usha Mangeshkar will also be present, apart from lyricists like Javed Akhtar and composers like Vishal Bharadwaj and Himesh Reshammiya.

Paying respects

CEO of ISAMRA, Sanjay Tandon told the same publication, “ISAMRA is a big family of singers and musicians. It is very important that this family meets occasionally and knows about each other. I am very happy that the issue of royalty raised by Lata Mangeshkar in the 60s has now been resolved under ISAMRA. We will gather like a family and pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar, we will pay our respects to her and remember her contribution.”

About Lata Mangeshkar

Born in 1929 to Marathi classical singer and actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar and his Gujarati wife Shevanti in Indore, Lata wanted to be a singer since childhood. She began her career as a child actor at only thirteen after her father’s passing and moved on to singing later. Her big break was the song Aayega Aanewala from the film Mahal in 1949. Lata collaborated with a diverse range of composers like Anil Biswas, SD Burman, Hemant Kumar and Usha Khanna.

