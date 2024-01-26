Anand Mahindra pays tribute to ‘the humble soldier’ on Republic Day with Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song

Anand Mahindra shared an emotional post on X on Republic Day and paid his tribute to the ‘humble soldier’. He shared an iconic patriotic song by Lata Mangeshkar along with a heartfelt note. His post prompted many to take to the comments section and share how they ‘couldn’t agree more’ with the business tycoon. Republic Day 2024: Anand Mahindra's post on X involving Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song wowed people. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

“A Very Happy #RepublicDay to you all. We watch, with pride. the parade displaying all the might of our weaponry & missiles. But I hope we can take a few minutes from our day to also hear this incredible song once again. And remind ourselves that our real strength is the humble soldier, willing to lay down her/his life on a faraway border while we are safe at home with our loved ones,” Anand Mahindra wrote. He also posted a video of the song Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon. Set to a background resembling the colours of the Indian National Flag, the video shows the lyrics of the song written in Hindi and English.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra’s Republic Day post:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 91,000 views. The tweet has also accumulated nearly 4,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

“Wishing you a joyful #RepublicDay! Your sentiment resonates deeply, acknowledging the courage of our soldiers is a beautiful reminder of the true strength of our nation,” expressed an X user. “What a pleasant tribute through this song,” added another. “Happy Republic Day, sir. Well said,” joined a third. “Our soldiers deserve our utmost respect and gratitude. Happy Republic Day!” wrote a fourth.