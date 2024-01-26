Russian Embassy celebrates Republic Day with dance to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day and the Russian Embassy joined in with a special video. They took to X to share a clip that shows staff members, children, and artists dancing to a Bollywood song. While some were amazed to see their way of celebration, others shared how the video left them happy. Republic Day 2024: The image, taken from a video by the Russian Embassy, shows dancers grooving to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. (X/@RusEmbIndia)

The video is posted on the official X handle of the Russian Embassy in India. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “Happy Republic Day, #India! From Russia with love".

In the video, a few people, including kids, are seen gathered in a courtyard wearing traditional Indian attire. Soon, they start dancing to the song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. As the video progresses, a few professional dancers join the celebration. Dressed in white and red Russian outfits, the women include a few traditional Russian hook steps while grooving. The video ends with people holding placards that make up the phrase ‘Happy Republic Day’.

Take a look at this video by the Russian Embassy:

The video was shared a few hours ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 1.2 lakh views. The post has further accumulated nearly 7,800 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did X users say about this dance video?

“This is amazing,” wrote an X user. “Thank you, Russia,” posted another. “Amazing post,” added a third. “This is so awesome,” commented a fourth.

Republic Day parade:

The Republic Day parade is taking place at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. From states and union territories to ministries, various tableaux are being shown in the parade.

