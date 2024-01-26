Farah Khan shares video of Sunidhi Chauhan singing Ae Watan to celebrate Republic Day

Farah Khan took to Instagram to share a video that shows how she is celebrating Republic Day with her ‘neighbours and society friends’. In her video, Sunidhi Chauhan is seen singing a beautiful rendition of the patriotic song Ae Watan from the film Raazi. The video has won people’s hearts and many expressed that by sharing how much they loved the singer’s rendition. Republic Day 2024: The image, taken from a video shared by Farah Khan, shows Sunidhi Chauhan singing. (Instagram/@farahkhankunder)

“Beautiful way to celebrate the #republicday. With neighbours and society friends. Thank you Sunidhi Chauhan for this rendition,” Farah Khan wrote. She wrapped up her post with a heart emoticon.

The video opens to show Sunidhi Chauhan standing in front of an Indian flag. Without any musical instrument playing in the background, the singer can be seen singing the song in her soulful voice.

Take a look at this beautiful video of Sunidhi Chauhan:

The video was posted less than an hour ago. Since then, the clip has collected close to 59,000 likes and counting. The clip has further accumulated more than 5,200 likes. People took to the comments section of the video to share their reactions.

What did Instagram users say about Farah Khan’s video?

“This is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram user. “Her voice is magical,” added another. “All so adorable and beautiful,” joined a third. Many wrote “Happy Republic Day” and some reacted using heart emoticons.

About the song Ae Watan:

With lyrics from Gulzar and Allama Iqbal, Ae Watan is from the film Raazi. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with music from Shankar Ehsaan Loy, this patriotic song has a special place in the hearts of people.

India's Republic Day:

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today. The iconic parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path is ongoing with states, union territories and ministers showing their tableaux. Over 1,000 dancers are also showing various dance forms of the country, including tribal and folk dances.