State sanctions 210 crore for Lata Mangeshkar music college

MUMBAI: Two years after the international music college in the name of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar was announced, it is set to become a reality as the state government has given administration approval and approved a sum of ₹210.50 crore for its development. An order was issued by the state higher and technical education department on Friday. The design and plan were also approved by the Mangeshkar family, and the advisory board was set up to help the government in setting up the international college and courses. (HT ARCHIVES)

The state Directorate of Arts (DoA) has a 7,000 square meter plot at the Kalina campus of the University of Mumbai in their possession, where the proposed world-class institution will come up. Chief minister Eknath Shinde is likely to hold a ‘Bhumi Pujan’ (laying foundation stone ceremony) on February 7.

In January 2022, the erstwhile government led by Uddhav Thackeray declared to establish an international music college as a tribute to the legendary singer. The proposed institution was named, ‘Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International College of Music and Museum’.

“We will now be able to float tenders for construction work of the international music college,” said a senior official from the higher and technical education department. “We expect it to be ready in the next three years,” he added.

Significantly, the plan for administration approval prepared by the DoA was ₹380.37 crore, but the high-power committee headed by the chief secretary approved ₹210.50 crore. When asked, chief secretary Nitin Kareer said, “The decision was taken following the technical advice of the Public Work Department (PWD).”

The state government has also selected the plan and design for the international music college, which is likely to be revealed by the chief minister on February 7. “To select the best plan and design for the international music college, the DoA has conducted a competition and chosen the best one among the contenders who participated in the contest recently,” said a senior official from the education department.

The international music college will have diploma and degree courses. As developing a new building will take time, the state started six certification courses at Ravindra Natya Mandir, Prabhadevi, where the international music college was allotted a temporary space. The first batch of the international music college passed out recently.

Mangeshkar was alive when the international music college was announced but soon was admitted due to pneumonia induced by a Covid-19 infection at the Breach Candy Hospital on January 8, 2022. She passed away on February 6, 2022.