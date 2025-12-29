Danielle Marsh dropped from K-pop group NewJeans as ADOR terminates her contract, calls for legal action

ADOR, the South Korean music label behind K-pop girl band NewJeans, announced on December 29 that it has terminated its contract with member Danielle Marsh. This move follows the recent legal battles between the band members and ADOR, as reported by Maeil Business Newspaper. ADOR announced that Danielle Marsh has been notified of her contract termination.

ADOR terminates contract of Danielle

ADOR released an official statement, which began, "Following the final court ruling confirming the validity of the exclusive contract, we have had extensive discussions with Minji, Hanni, Danielle Marsh, and their families."

The statement went on to add, "Hanni visited the Republic of Korea (ROK) with her family and engaged in in-depth discussions with ADOR over an extended period. After sincere conversations, Hanni decided to respect the court's decision and continue with ADOR. Minji is also in talks with ADOR, and both sides are working to deepen their mutual understanding."

Legal action to follow

Meanwhile, in the announcement, it was revealed that Danielle Marsh has been notified of her contract termination. It was also noted that ADOR plans to take legal action against one of her family members. “In Danielle Marsh's case, we determined it would be difficult for her to continue as a member of NewJeans and as an artist under ADOR, so we notified her today of the termination of her exclusive contract. Furthermore, we intend to hold legally accountable one of Danielle Marsh's family members and former CEO Min Hee-jin, who bear significant responsibility for causing this dispute and delaying NewJeans' return,” stated the company.

"Both the company and the artists agreed that, although it may take some time, it is necessary to fully resolve misunderstandings based on accurate facts to regain the love of fans and the public. ADOR will do its utmost to settle the matter amicably and ensure NewJeans can return to their fans as soon as possible," the statement added.

K-pop girl group NewJeans made their debut in 2022 with the single Attention. The group consisted of five members: Minji, Hanni, Haerin, Hyein, and Danielle. The group was formed by ADOR, and was produced by Min Hee-jin.