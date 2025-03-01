David Johansen, New York Dolls frontman, dies at 75 after battling stage 4 Cancer

David Johansen, the frontman of the New York Dolls, passed away at the age of 75. David Johansen(Getty Images)

He was the sole surviving member of the proto-punk band, who later became Buster Poindexter, a lounge singer who appeared in movies like Scrooged. He breathed his last at his New York residence on Friday, according to his stepdaughter Leah Hennessey.

His death announcement comes as he was seeking financial support through the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund because he was dealing with an impaired back, a brain tumor, and stage four cancer.

When David Johansen opened up about his cancer diagnosis, brain

Johansen, who was diagnosed in 2020, wanted to keep his sickness a secret, but he revealed this recently due to the overwhelming financial strain. He needed surgery after breaking his back twice in an accident in November 2024. He was bedridden and unable to function even after a successful treatment.

Sweet Relief had started the David Johansen Fund to help him with recovery. Full-time nursing, physical treatment, and money for daily essential living expenses were the most urgent demands. Additionally, Sweet Relief was selling a unique Johansen T-shirt, with all sales supporting his medical care.

“We’ve been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends and family, carrying on, but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I’ve never been one to ask for help, but this is an emergency. Thank you,” he had stated, as per The Variety.

A quick look at David Johansen's career

Born in 1950 on Staten Island, Johansen began performing with the Vagabond Missionaries in the late 1960s. In the 1970s, he became a part of the New York Dolls.

Before disbanding in 1976, the band produced the New York Dolls in 1973 and Too Much Too Soon in 1974.

Johansen also acted in television and movies. He co-starred with Bill Murray as the Ghost of Christmas Past in the 1988 film “Scrooged.” He also appeared in the movie “Car 54, Where Are You?” and the HBO series “Oz.”

Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi chronicled an evening of Johansen's songs and narration in their latest documentary "Personality Crisis: One Night Only".

He is survived by his wife, Mara Hennessey, and daughter, Leah Hennessey.