Fans fume as Justin Timberlake cancels final US tour stop just minutes before show

ByAditi Srivastava
Feb 28, 2025 10:38 AM IST

Justin Timberlake canceled his Columbus concert just minutes before showtime due to illness, frustrating fans who had already arrived.

Justin Timberlake has left fans frustrated after abruptly canceling the final stop of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Columbus, Ohio, just minutes before showtime. The singer, 44, took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he had been battling the flu and was no longer able to perform.

FILE - Justin Timberlake appears at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together" in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
FILE - Justin Timberlake appears at the premiere of "Trolls Band Together" in Los Angeles on Nov. 15, 2023. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Flu forces Timberlake to cancel final US show

“You guys, I’m heartbroken,” Timberlake wrote. “I have to cancel the show tonight. I went into soundcheck battling the flu and now it’s gotten the best of me.”

Despite the announcement, fans were outraged by the timing, as many had already arrived at the Nationwide Arena when they received the news.

While Timberlake assured ticket holders they would receive refunds, the late notice sparked widespread criticism. Some attendees pointed out that the venue had already opened its doors before the cancellation was made public.

“Canceling because of being sick is 100% understandable,” one fan wrote online. “Canceling 10 minutes before the doors were to open is unacceptable.”

Others were frustrated by the logistical and financial burdens caused by the abrupt change. “We traveled and rescheduled hotels not once, but twice—none of it is refundable,” a disappointed concertgoer shared.

Not the first last-minute cancellation

This isn’t the first time Timberlake has canceled a show at short notice. Back in October 2024, he postponed a concert in Newark, NJ, due to an undisclosed injury. Some fans recalled this pattern, accusing him of failing to properly communicate with ticket holders.

“This is literally the second time this has happened, and there’s not even a reschedule. We drove three hours, paid for a hotel, and found out five minutes before the show that it’s canceled,” a frustrated attendee vented.

A video shared on social media captured droves of disappointed fans leaving the Nationwide Arena after the cancellation.

“Everyone leaving Nationwide Arena because Justin Timberlake canceled the LAST tour date after already rescheduling from October. 10 minutes before the opener and after doors opened,” a fan wrote alongside the footage.

Despite the backlash, Timberlake is set to resume his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in South America. His next performance is scheduled for March 21 at Lollapalooza Argentina, followed by shows across Europe.

