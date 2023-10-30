Denver Broncos pocket the match and trolls Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift's ‘Shake it Off’

In a recent NFL showdown, the Denver Broncos took the opportunity to playfully rib their opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their star tight end, Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift brings good fortune to Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs with four-game winning streak, but why not in fifth? (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

The reason for this good-natured trolling?

Kelce's whirlwind romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift, which has been grabbing headlines over the past month.

The stage was set for a potentially special day, with rumours swirling that Swift might make an appearance in Denver to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in his fifth NFL game in just six weeks. However, as fate would have it, Swift didn't grace the Mile High Stadium with her presence, and the Chiefs ended up losing the game.

As soon as the final whistle blew, the stadium's speakers came alive with Swift's mega-hit, "Shake It Off." Broncos fans erupted with delight, and the amusing move also found approval on social media. Viewers hailed it as "top-tier trolling" and "the best thing seen all day."

This victory was particularly significant for the Broncos, as it put an end to a lengthy losing streak against the Chiefs. Kansas City had triumphed in their previous 16 matchups, making this win all the sweeter for Denver.

On the field, it was a lopsided contest, with Russell Wilson leading the Broncos to a commanding 24-9 victory. Wilson threw for 114 yards and three touchdowns, while Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a challenging day, throwing two interceptions. Travis Kelce, the center of attention in more ways than one, managed just 58 receiving yards from six catches and failed to score any touchdowns.

Earlier in the week, there were reports that Mahomes and Kelce had planned a touchdown celebration inspired by their partners' in the stands.

Swift and Brittany Mahomes had been spotted with a personalized handshake at the previous game against the Chargers. However, this plan didn't come to fruition, and Kelce looked dejected on the sidelines, struggling to make an impact in the freezing Denver weather.

Swift is now gearing up for the South American leg of her worldwide Eras Tour, with preparations for upcoming shows in Argentina taking precedence.

The Swift-Kelce romance began approximately three months ago when Taylor Swift heard an endearing story involving the Kansas City Chiefs player. Kelce had shared with his brother Jason that he failed to hand his number to the pop star but had put it on a friendship bracelet he crafted for her. Swift, upon hearing the tale, found it "adorable" and reached out to Kelce.

