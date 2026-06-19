Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce cancel their Rhode Island wedding celebration? Report makes fresh claim

Fresh speculation surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding plans has emerged after a new report claimed the couple called off a planned celebration in Rhode Island weeks before it was due to take place.

Singer Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend Game Three between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The report, published by TMZ, alleges that Swift and Kelce had initially planned a wedding celebration at the Ocean House resort in Rhode Island on June 13 but later abandoned those plans after news of the venue surfaced.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the claims.

Why was the Rhode Island celebration reportedly canceled?

According to TMZ, the couple had reserved June 13 for a celebration at the luxury Ocean House resort, a date believed to hold special significance for Swift, who has long considered 13 her lucky number.

The entertainment outlet, citing unnamed sources, reported that a fireworks display had been arranged as part of the festivities. However, the company handling the fireworks was allegedly informed in mid-May that the event had been canceled and relocated to New York.

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{{^usCountry}} TMZ reported that the venue was changed after details of the Rhode Island plans leaked. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} TMZ reported that the venue was changed after details of the Rhode Island plans leaked. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why Taylor Swift doesn’t want her wedding to be like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s: What reports claim Will the celebration now take place in New York? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why Taylor Swift doesn’t want her wedding to be like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s: What reports claim Will the celebration now take place in New York? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The report follows earlier claims that Swift and Kelce are planning a large gathering for family and friends at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The report follows earlier claims that Swift and Kelce are planning a large gathering for family and friends at New York City's Madison Square Garden on July 3. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, according to TMZ's sources, the venue is now expected to host a celebration rather than the wedding ceremony itself, with the actual exchange of vows likely to take place at a more private location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, according to TMZ's sources, the venue is now expected to host a celebration rather than the wedding ceremony itself, with the actual exchange of vows likely to take place at a more private location. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple has not officially announced any wedding date or venue.

Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce already married?

The report also fueled speculation over whether Swift and Kelce may have already tied the knot.

The outlet suggested that if the June 13 Rhode Island event had been intended as a post-wedding celebration, the ceremony itself could have taken place earlier. However, it did not present evidence confirming that the couple is already married.

Also Read: Pilot killed in plane crash near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island mansion: Here's what happened

At this stage, there has been no official confirmation from either Swift or Kelce.

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The latest report comes shortly after fans travelled to Swift's beachfront mansion in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, amid rumors that the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star would celebrate their wedding there on June 13.

Online speculation intensified after videos circulating on social media appeared to show a group of women, including one dressed in white, at Swift's property. The clips prompted theories of a bridal gathering before later being taken down.

The rumors were further fueled by the significance of June 13, a date closely associated with Swift's favorite number.

Separately, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani recently appeared to suggest that Swift and Kelce would marry in New York over the July 4 weekend, though the couple has not confirmed any wedding plans.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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