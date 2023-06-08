Diljit Dosanjh reacts to reports of being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift at a restaurant: There is something called privacy

Diljit Dosanjh reacted to a report that claimed he got ‘touchy’ with American singer Taylor Swift at a restaurant in Vancouver. The Punjabi singer-actor spoke about 'something called privacy' in a now-deleted tweet as he joked about the report. Many on Twitter also shared funny reactions to the claim that Diljit and Taylor dined together and even got cosy during their recent outing. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh fires back at those saying he disrespected Indian flag at Coachella

What the news report said

Diljit Dosanjh and Taylor Swift dined together at restaurant in Vancouver, Canada, as per a new report.

A tweet from a Canadian news outlet based in British Columbia on Wednesday read, "BREAKING: Vancouver patrons were in for a surprise when they saw two of their favourite stars dining together at Cactus Club Cafe Coal Harbor on Monday night. Multiple sources confirmed that Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh were laughing and being 'touch touch'."

How Diljit responded

On Wednesday, Diljit tweeted in Punjabi as he joked about the report. In the since-deleted tweet, the singer-actor said, "Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa (There is something called privacy)." Screenshots of his tweet were shared by several media portals.

A screenshot of Diljit Dosanjh's deleted tweet.

How internet reacted to the news

Many on Twitter could not deal with claims that Diljit Dosanjh was being 'touchy' with Taylor Swift or even how he was reportedly spotted with her at a restaurant in Vancouver, Canada. A person tweeted, "Are there any facts to this? Lol." One more said, "This is wild if it's true (laughing emojis)… lol no... can't process this..."

While some were in splits, imagining the two out together on a dinner date, others also came up with some theories of a possible collaboration between the American popstar-songwriter and the Punjabi singer, who performed at Coachella 2023 in April.

A Twitter user said, "Wait, did Taylor Swift and Diljit Dosanjh just invent a new language called 'touch touch'? I can't wait for their collab album, Tickles and Tunes!" One more said, "Break up ke baad Taylor ka naya album aaega ‘fitte muh (after their breakup, Taylor’s new album will be out, called Shame on You)'." Another tweeted, 'Waiting for the breakup album (crying emoji)."

Diljit's Coachella gig

Diljit Dosanjh has established himself as a global star. He performed for packed audience at Coachella last month, becoming the first Punjabi artist to perform at the music festival. Pictures and videos from the festival showed him making everyone groove to his music, even Diplo. He had performed Patiala Peg and Lemonade, among other songs. Fans of the singer could not be more proud of him and took to social media to praise his performance.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour continues to take her all across the United States. She is set to perform in the US through August; international dates of her tour have yet to be announced.

