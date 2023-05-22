Insider tips: How to secure affordable tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

If you're a die-hard Taylor Swift fan hoping to score affordable tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour, get ready to put your persistence, collaboration skills, and a whole lot of luck to the test. Finding reasonably priced tickets for the sold-out tour has become an art form that requires a combination of chance encounters, social media savvy, and a keen eye for legitimate sellers. Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(AP)

Some lucky fans have managed to snag tickets at face value by being in the right place at the right time. These fortunate few were scanning Ticketmaster's site when the events and ticketing platform unexpectedly released a new batch of Swift tickets, catching many fans off guard. This element of surprise has made the ticket-buying experience a thrilling yet unpredictable adventure.

To increase your chances of finding face-value seats, TikTok has emerged as a valuable resource. Fans are sharing tips and directing others to the right Twitter accounts to follow. TikTok user @meandkarmavibelikethat, known as Jamie, has posted videos outlining steps to secure Eras Tour tickets at a fraction of the exorbitant prices resellers demand. Jamie advises fans to follow the Twitter account @erastourticks, which provides real-time notifications whenever Ticketmaster drops fresh batches of tickets. This account holder, based in Canada, has become a go-to source for timely updates.

The availability of tickets doesn't follow a set pattern, but they tend to become available close to the performance date. Jamie suggests that ticket drops typically occur a day before or potentially during the week of the concert. To stay in the loop, she recommends following the @erastourticks account on Twitter and enabling notifications to receive alerts whenever Ticketmaster releases new tickets.

While the exact timing of ticket drops remains elusive, another TikTok user, @christiancubacub, often goes live on TikTok, refreshing Ticketmaster's site to catch any surprise drops. Jamie recommends following this account as well, particularly if you're looking for tickets on the day before or the day of your concert.

However, even with real-time alerts and live updates, fans still face the challenge of joining the queue on Ticketmaster's site alongside numerous other hopeful concertgoers. It's a race against time and fellow fans to secure those coveted tickets.

For those willing to explore resale options, some social media users scout out tickets from resellers who haven't marked them up to exorbitant prices. However, due to high demand and limited availability, the options are often slim, with just a handful of tickets available. It's a frenzy as fans vie for the chance to be chosen by the seller and secure these reasonably priced resold tickets.

Also Read | Unstoppable Swifties! Meet the fan who hacked his way to free premium seats

As the quest for affordable tickets intensifies, it's crucial to beware of scams. The rush for seats has attracted scammers looking to exploit eager fans. Some individuals have fallen victim to ticket scams, where Twitter users advertise tickets for sale and request payment through mobile payment apps, only for the victims to never receive the promised tickets. Other scammers go a step further by hacking into Facebook users' accounts, impersonating them, and tricking their close contacts into transferring money for nonexistent tickets.

Consumer advocacy organizations strongly discourage purchasing concert tickets from online marketplaces like Facebook, Instagram, or Craigslist due to the prevalence of scammers on these platforms. To prevent disappointment and financial hardship, it is crucial to exercise vigilance and caution when engaging in the ticket-buying process.