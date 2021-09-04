Diljit Dosanjh remembers 'hasmukh' Sidharth, recalls how Shehnaaz Gill got them acquainted over video call

Like scores of others, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also shocked by the death of actor Sidharth Shukla. The singer took to Twitter to express his sentiments.

He wrote: “1 Vaari Video Call Te Gal Karai c Shenaaz Ne.. Baut hee Hasmukh c Veera..Kehnda c mileyo Jadon Mumbai aeye.. Shocking (Shehnaaz Gill had once made a video call to Sidharth Shukla and it was then that I had interacted with him. We had agreed to meet on my next visit to Mumbai. He was blessed with such a smiling face. This news is shocking.)”

Many fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz dropped messages for Diljit. One user wrote: “I know it is inappropriate to tell you but I am helpless.... If you can, please try to console Shehnaaz once. She respects you a lot. She is devastated. Sorry again, sir.”

Another fan said: “Don't know where you are Diljit ji. But whenever you meet Shehnaaz next time, please tell her a few motivating words. We all want her to overcome this, love herself and at least try to be happy.”

Diljit and Shehnaaz worked together in a Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, for which they shot in Canada. After the film's wrap in April this year, Diljit had shared pictures. The film also stars Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa.

Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, died on September 3, Thursday. The cause of his death is yet to be confirmed but he was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper hospital. On Friday, he was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium in the city.

"He was brought dead to the hospital some time ago," a senior Cooper Hospital official told PTI on Thursday. "Initial report indicates that he died of a heart attack. We, however, won't be able to confirm the cause of his death until we complete the post mortem," a senior doctor from the forensic department of the hospital told Hindustan Times.

After the actor's death, his rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz was seen in a distraught condition. She too participated in Bigg Boss 13 and was adjudged second runners up. Post their reality TV stint, successfully worked in music videos too.