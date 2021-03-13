Diljit Dosanjh cradles Shehnaaz Gill's baby bump in new pics from Honsla Rakh, fans react
- Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh collaborate for the first time in Honsla Rakh. In new photos from the sets of the Punjabi movie, the Bigg Boss 13 alum is seen with a baby bump.
Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill shared pictures from their upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh, which is being shot in Canada currently. In the pictures, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a floral ensemble with a visible baby bump, while Diljit sports a gray suit, yellow sweater and a bright turban.
In one picture, Diljit embraces Shehnaaz, with his hands on her baby bump. Diljit is also seen bowing down to place his head on the baby bump in another picture. The duo posed beside cutouts of a feeding bottle and a jar of honey while a Winnie-the-Pooh cutout was placed behind. Shehnaaz shared the pictures with the caption, "Excited??????? @diljitdosanjh @thindmotionfilms #ShootModeOn #HonslaRakh."
Meanwhile, Diljit wrote, "#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021 (feeding bottle and baby emoji)."
Fans took to the comments section and expressed their excitement over the duo working together. "Superb excited," a fan commented with applause, fire and heart emojis. "I m so damn happy after watching these pictures... Just wow... Amazing... Both my favorites are lit," another fan wrote. "Oye hoyeee Most awaited pic All the very best for Honsla Rakh Super Amazing capture May Waheguru Bestows his grace over my Dil Naaz," a third fan commented. "All the best Queen!!!! Nail it as usual," a fourth fan said, addressing Shehnaaz.
Honsla Rakh also stars Sonam Bajwa. Over the past few days, Diljit has been sharing videos and photos from the sets, informing fans that the filming of the Punjabi movie is going on in full swing. Not only is Diljit leading the movie, but he is also co-producing the project with Daljit Thind. The movie is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron.
