BTS fan Diljit Dosanjh's new album title seems to have a connection with one of RM's songs

It is no secret that Diljit Dosanjh is a BTS fan. The Punjabi singer not only follows the K-pop group on social media platforms but also praises their performances on social media. However, we noticed that the singer's upcoming album seems to have an endearing connection with BTS leader RM's mixtape.

In 2018, RM had released his mixtape titled Moon. The rapper included a number of songs including one titled Moonchild. About three years after the album was released, Diljit Dosanjh has announced that he is set to release his new album titled Moonchild Era.

He recently announced the title of the album on Instagram. "It’s a New Era.. It’s a MOON CHILD ERA. BRAND NEW ALBUM," he captioned a post. Soon after, he shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the music video and teased the release. It is unclear if it was BTS leader RM's mixtape song that inspired the title but the crossover is welcomed.

Diljit first caught the ARMY's attention in 2019 with a tweet about BTS. "@BTS_twt @bts_bighit They r Lit Insane Fan Following.. RESPECT Respect entire Team #BTS," he had tweeted.

In April 2020, a fan asked Diljit is he was a fan of the K-pop group. "M shocked App BTS ko follow karte hen (I'm shocked that you follow BTS). Can you please tell which BTS song is your current favorite," a fan asked the singer on Twitter. Diljit responded, "Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an (BTS' live stage performances are great. Although I don't understand their lyrics, I am a fan of their live concerts)."

Diljit isn't the only Indian celebrity who is a fan of BTS. Actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are among the few renowned BTS fans in India.