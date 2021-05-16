Home / Entertainment / Music / DMX's posthumous album Exodus to feature top-notch line-up of artists including Jay-Z and Bono
Earl Simmons, also known as DMX, was a rapper and an actor.
DMX's posthumous album Exodus to feature top-notch line-up of artists including Jay-Z and Bono

Late American rapper DMX's album Exodus will release on May 28. The list of featured artists include Jay-Z, Nas, Bono of U2, Usher, Buffalo rap combo Griselda and Alicia Keys.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAY 16, 2021 11:28 AM IST

The much-awaited posthumous album of late American rapper DMX titled Exodus which is slated to release on May 28, will be featuring major artists like Jay-Z, Nas, Bono and more, according to Variety.

The studio album, which was completed by the veteran star a few days before his death, will be released through Ruff Ryders and Def Jam Recordings, the home of his most successful recordings. He had signed a new deal with them in 2019. The new album shares its name with DMX's son Exodus Simmons.

A close source told Variety that the guests on the album will feature a 'top-notch line-up of featured artists' that includes Jay-Z, Nas, Bono of U2, Usher, Buffalo rap combo Griselda and Alicia Keys. Lil Wayne, the Lox and Snoop Dogg are also rumoured to be involved but unconfirmed.

Variety reported that a song called X Moves released online last month, a collaboration with the bizarre combination of musicians P-Funk bassist Bootsy Collins, Yes guitarist Steve Howe and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice was planned to be included in the album along with a song created in collaboration with Pop Smoke. However, both have been dropped at the last minute.

Been to War, a song from the Epix TV series Godfather of Harlem that also features Swizz and French Montana released a week after DMX's death on April 9, is also speculated to appear on the album.

DMX's longtime friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz, who executively produced the album, talked with Variety about him and the recent collaborations earlier this month.

He recalled their recent collaborations Masterful, and noted that Exodus had been completed before they began recording Been to War. Swizz told that after finishing the album, he started working on another new song for The Godfather of Harlem, soundtrack.

Also read: Salman Khan lashes out at viewers for pirating Radhe despite 'reasonable price', warns of consequences

"If I'm not mistaken that was the last vocal he recorded. He was excited to do it which is why we let it come out early. Forest Whitaker, everybody from the Godfather team and the network, loved the song and wanted it to come out immediately," Swizz added.

Swizz also spoke to Variety about DMX's Verzuz face-off with Snoop Dogg last summer, which remains one of the series' most-popular episodes, and that it had primed the rapper to begin working on new music.

"He was so happy after doing that Verzuz with Snoop Dogg, and getting back into the music-making mode, that he wanted to get his messages out there, to the people, and have some fun too," he said.


