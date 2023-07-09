Doja Cat lashes out on fans stealing posters, Netizens react, ‘She's always upset about something’

In a recent Instagram story, Doja Cat lashed out at her fans for stealing Attention posters off walls.

Doja Cat poses in the press room with the awards for top R&B artist, top R&B female artist, top viral song for "Kiss Me More" and top R&B album for "Planet Her" at the Billboard Music Awards.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The 27-year-old singer wrote, “stealing my advertisements off of the walls around the city is super f*cked up. We don’t put those up for free so keep that in mind, You’re wack and I don’t f*ck with you if you’re doing that. Use your f*cking brain”.

The story was later deleted.

While some people support her move, many have shared their disapproval. Netizens believe the issue wasn’t severe enough to warrant such a “rude” response. It seems like the internet is upset with Doja Cat’s treatment of her fans as they say, “It must be hard being her fan”.

People also pointed out that prints are overly expensive. Moreover, the money isn’t coming from the artist’s pocket but rather from record labels that can afford the expense.

Furthermore, some countered Doja Cat by saying that her merch is too expensive. Many of her fans say that they can’t afford it and they view the posters as free merch. They also added that these posters will eventually be thrown away and end up as “wasted money”.

Lastly, some are calling the move a publicity stunt for her song Attention. It seems her latest single was not as popular as her previous songs as listeners call it “lackluster” and “corny”. However, the song debuted with over 3 million streams on Spotify making it her biggest solo debut on the platform. It debuted in the top 40 of the charts in Australia and the United Kingdom.

Attention is a 1990s-inspired hip-hop song with a boom-bap beat. The lyrics address numerous criticisms and controversies surrounding her, including changes in her appearance, her social media presence, and comparisons to Nicki Minaj.

Doja Cat released Attention on June 16 this year. She released her previous solo single, Vegas, in 2022. n 2021, she released her breakthrough LP Planet Her, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It featured some of the artist's biggest hits, “Need to Know,” “Woman,” “Ain’t S—” and “Get Into It (Yuh)”. Her only other release this year was her feature on SZA’s Kill Bill remix

