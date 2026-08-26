Dolly Parton's final unreleased song: All you need to know about ‘My Place in History’; when will the song release

Country music icon Dolly Parton left behind one final musical surprise, a song recorded years ago and deliberately sealed away for a future audience.

Dolly Parton’s final unreleased song: All you need to know. (AFP)

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Titled 'My Place in History,' the unreleased track is stored inside a locked wooden box at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Parton wrote and recorded the song as a future release and planned for it to be heard on what would have been her 100th birthday in 2046.

The details of the unusual musical time capsule have resurfaced following Parton’s death at 80.

What is Dolly Parton’s ‘My Place in History’?

“My Place in History” is an unreleased song Parton wrote in 2015, the same year DreamMore Resort opened.

According to Business Insider, Parton recorded the song onto a CD and placed it inside a chestnut wooden box at the resort. A CD player was also included so the recording could still be played decades later.

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{{^usCountry}} The box, known as the “Dream Box,” sits inside a glass display in the lower-level lobby of the resort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The box, known as the “Dream Box,” sits inside a glass display in the lower-level lobby of the resort. {{/usCountry}}

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The song was not intended to be released immediately. Parton designed it as a message for the future and described it as the song she had written to be her last.

When will the song be released?

Parton's plan was for “My Place in History” to be unveiled on her 100th birthday, Jan. 19, 2046.

That means the recording is expected to remain sealed for nearly two decades after Parton's death.

Parton discussed the idea in her 2020 book, Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics. She joked about whether she would live long enough to hear the recording herself, while acknowledging that technology could change significantly before the box was opened.

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The uncertainty was part of the concept. Parton even included playback equipment with the recording so that whoever opens the box in 2046 would have a way to listen to it.

Why did Dolly Parton record the song?

Parton's idea was essentially a musical time capsule.

She wrote “My Place in History” in 2015, when DreamMore Resort opened, and planned for the recording to remain untouched until her 100th birthday.

In her book, Parton reflected on the uncertainty surrounding the future of music technology. The inclusion of a CD player was a practical attempt to make sure the recording could still be heard decades later.

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The concept also reflected Parton's long-standing interest in preserving her legacy while allowing future generations to discover her work.

Will fans hear the song after Parton’s death?

Parton's death does not automatically mean the song will be released immediately.

The original plan was tied to 2046, rather than her death. The recording remains sealed inside the Dream Box and was intended to be opened on her 100th birthday.

Business Insider reported that the box contains the CD recording and playback equipment, while the resort's display identifies “My Place in History” as a song Parton wrote to be released as her last.

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Until the box is opened, the contents of the song itself remain unknown to the public.

Dolly Parton’s musical legacy

Parton leaves behind one of the most extensive catalogs in country music, with songs including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Her career also extended far beyond music. She built Dollywood into a major Tennessee attraction and became widely known for philanthropy, including the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.