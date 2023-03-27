Dr Palash Sen: Dhoom Pichak became a hit because of Pradeep dada

Pop rock band Euphoria’s frontman, Dr Palash Sen, shared a close bond with Pradeep Sarkar. So much so that he sobbed intermittently when we spoke to him about the late director, who he fondly addressed as dada. Sarkar shot Euphoria’s first music video for their cult song Dhoom Pichak Dhoom in 1998. Sen and Sarkar went on to associate on many more songs, including Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali, Maaeri, Sha Na Na Na and Tum. Dr Palash Sen with Pradeep Sarkar (Photo: Instagram)

Recalling how their first collaboration happened, the singer says, “Dada heard Dhoom Pichak while we were recording it at a studio in Delhi and immediately told me that he wanted to shoot the video. I felt honoured. We took a train to Benares (Varanasi; Uttar Pradesh). Our three-day schedule turned into a seven-day schedule because of the rains and the setting he wanted. It’s all because of him that the song became so big. Dhoom Pichak changed the way people looked at music videos in India and it was all because of dada. He was the best.”

Having worked with him extensively, Sen says Sarkar was his mentor and guide, someone he looked up to for his dedication and hard work. The singer feels the director, who passed away on March 24, never got his due in the industry, despite having big projects to his credit. “He never copied anybody. I feel Pradeep da should have won awards for the works he did with us. Whatever I’ve learnt as a director, I learnt from him. He taught so many people, but he didn’t get enough credit because he never marketed himself,” Sen ends.