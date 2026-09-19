Ed Sheeran's Loop tour to continue tonight without opening acts after Macklemore fallout as resale tickets drop to $42

Ed Sheeran is set to perform at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field tonight, September 19, marking his first Loop Tour show since the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from the lineup. However, the concert will be missing almost the entire supporting lineup that fans were expecting. Macklemore has been dropped from the tour, while the other acts have since pulled out, including Beoga, the Irish band that had been performing with Ed during parts of his set.

Ed Sheeran performs tonight with no support acts after Macklemore exit; resale tickets drop to $42. (Reuters)

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The shake-up has also changed tonight’s schedule. The Philadelphia show was originally set to begin at 5:30 pm, but with no opening acts left, the concert will now start at 8 pm. Sheeran is currently the only performer listed for the show, with no replacement acts announced so far.

Tickets prices slashed

According to Forbes, resale prices for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour have fallen sharply ahead of Saturday’s Philadelphia concert. The cheapest ticket for his September 19 show at Lincoln Financial Field was listed at $51 ( ₹4,895.30) on Friday morning, down from $100 earlier in the week, based on TickPick data. By Friday afternoon, StubHub listings had dropped even further, with tickets available for as little as $42 ( ₹4,031.43).

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{{^usCountry}} The drop in prices has come alongside a rise in the number of tickets being put up for resale. TickPick data showed that resale listings for the Philadelphia concert increased 54% between Tuesday morning and Friday morning. TicketData also reported that resale prices for the show had fallen by 25% over the course of the week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The drop in prices has come alongside a rise in the number of tickets being put up for resale. TickPick data showed that resale listings for the Philadelphia concert increased 54% between Tuesday morning and Friday morning. TicketData also reported that resale prices for the show had fallen by 25% over the course of the week. {{/usCountry}}

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Ed Sheeran’s show tonight comes after a chaotic week

Tonight’s show comes after a particularly eventful week for Ed's Loop Tour. The controversy began after Macklemore made pro-Palestinian remarks during his set at Ed's September 4 concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. His appearance on the remaining North American dates was later cancelled.

Addressing the crowd that night, Macklemore said, “One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages in stadiums across America. And say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine." He also performed Hind’s Hall, his protest song named after Hind Rajab, the five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in Gaza.

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His comments faced backlash from pro-Israel groups. Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner whose company owns Gillette Stadium, also said Macklemore would not be allowed to perform at the venue. He pointed to “a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community.”

The tour promoter, Messina Touring Group, later said several venues had made it clear they would not host the shows if Macklemore remained on the bill. Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field was among the venues caught up in the dispute.

Ed says removing Macklemore was not his decision

With the controversy continuing to build, Ed finally broke his silence and clarified that he was not the person who decided to remove Macklemore from the tour. He said the situation had become difficult for everyone involved and described the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine as deeply distressing. He wrote on Instagram, “I am appalled by the conflict between Israel and Palestine. The suffering and pain caused on both sides is a human tragedy.”

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He also stressed that Macklemore’s exit was a decision made by the tour promoter, not by him. He added, “Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine. Macklemore’s contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.”

According to Ed, he spent much of the week trying to find a solution, speaking with venues, promoters and activists on both sides before the decision was ultimately made. He further revealed, “I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge. I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue’s and promoter’s decision was final.”

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The singer also explained why he has traditionally kept politics out of his performances, saying his concerts are attended by people of different ages and backgrounds. He went on to say, “There is a reason I do not use my professional platform for politics – my audience includes young people, often children, of all backgrounds. Those who come to my shows do not expect a political forum.”

At the same time, Ed insisted that staying publicly quiet about the conflict should not be mistaken for indifference. He said, “I am not complicit. I have my personal views on this devastating conflict. Just because I choose not to speak publicly, it doesn’t mean I don’t have them, and it doesn’t mean I don’t care.”

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Then every remaining support act quit

Macklemore’s exit soon turned into a bigger shake-up for the tour. Within hours of Ed addressing the controversy, the other artists linked to the tour began announcing that they would no longer be part of the remaining dates.

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Lukas Graham and Aaron Rowe had been lined up for the remaining US shows after Macklemore’s departure, while Finneas was scheduled to join Ed for the South American leg. Beoga, the Irish band that had been performing with Sheeran during his shows, also decided to leave. All four withdrew from the tour.

Macklemore announces $1 million donation

Macklemore has since responded to the fallout by saying he will donate his entire $1 million in net earnings from the tour to organisations providing aid to Palestinians. He announced on Instagram, “With everything that has happened over the last 48 hours, I want to bring the conversation back to where it belongs: to the Palestinian people who are still being killed, still living under military occupation, and still fighting for their freedom.”

The donation will be split between six organisations: the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Heal Palestine, Gaza Soup Kitchen, Medical Aid for Palestinians, UNRWA USA and Anera.

He also called on Robert Kraft to match his donation, saying, “Whatever we disagree about, perhaps we can agree on this: Palestinian lives are worth protecting. A Palestinian life is no less valuable than any other life on this earth”. Robert later revealed that Ed had already reached out to him about contributing to humanitarian relief in the region. According to Kraft, the singer asked him to commit $2 million.

What’s next for the Loop Tour?

The tour will continue with Ed's upcoming US dates before he heads to South America and Mexico, but for now, the singer is moving forward without the lineup he had at the start of this leg.