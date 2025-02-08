Ed Sheeran shares video as he plays sitar for first time, strums Shape of You, fans dub him 'Pandit Ed Sheerankar'

Singer Ed Sheeran, who is currently in India for his Mathematics tour, has shared a video of himself playing sitar for the first time. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Ed posted the clip as he got the hang of the musical instrument. (Also Read | AR Rahman joins Ed Sheeran on stage in Chennai for Shape of You X Urvasi, but his faulty mic almost kills the mood) Ed Sheeran was guided by sitar player Megha Rawoot.

Ed Sheeran plays Shape of You on sitar

Ed played his hit 2017 song Shape of You on the sitar. Sitar player Megha Rawoot guided him. Both of them also sang the song. In the clip, Ed sat with his legs folded while Megha sat next to him. He wore a black T-shirt and olive green pants. Sharing the clip, Ed wrote, "Played Sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher @megharawoot."

Fans hail ‘Pandit Ed Sheerankar’

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "You'll henceforth be known as Pandit Ed Sheerankar!" A comment read, "Club isn’t the best place to find loving, Darbar is where I go!" "How Ed takes advantage of every spare minute to interact with the cultures of each country he visits, as he once said, Unique!!!" read a comment.

"It’s game over now he’s coming with a new instrument. This guy is learning a new instrument and smashing it," said an Instagram user. "Brilliant! This brings happiness. Need a studio version!" commented a social media user.

About Ed's visit to India, shows

Ed performed in Chennai on Wednesday along with music maestro AR Rahman. The duo not only interacted with fans but also belted out a remix of Ed's Shape of You and Rahman's Urvasi. After his performance, Ed took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude for receiving an "honour" to share the stage with Rahman. "What an honour @arrahman," he captioned the post.

The British musician kickstarted his - = ÷ x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30. Singer-actor Dot, best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of Ed's The Mathematics tour. Ed will conclude his tour on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.