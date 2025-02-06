AR Rahman joins Ed Sheeran on stage in Chennai for Shape of You X Urvasi, but his faulty mic almost kills the mood

UK singer Ed Sheeran is spreading his music across India with his Mathematics tour. On Wednesday, he took the show to Chennai and joinig him on stage as special guest was none other than Oscar-winning composer, AR Rahman. As the duo belted out a remix of Ed's Shape of You and Rahman's Urvasi, nothing could dim their shine… except a faulty mic. (Also read: Ed Sheeran meets AR Rahman ahead of Chennai concert at KM Music Conservatory, sings Perfect with his choir. Watch) Ed Sheeran is on tour in India and brought AR Rahman on stage for the Chennai concert on Wednesday.

Shape of Urvasi

Shortly after the concert, Ed Sheeran shared a video from the show on Instagram, in which he got AR Rahman on stage. “Will you make some noise for AR Rahman?” he screamed and the audience went wild with loud cheers. The composer joined him in his usual all-black look and sunglasses and they sang together. However, something seemed to be wrong with Rahman's mic as he wasn't audible for much of the performance. Ed supported him by taking over the song while Rahman vocalised parts of Urvasi. Fans cheered for them regardless.

Reacting to their collab, Ed and Rahman's fans flooded the comment section with love. “Goddamn, I will say it again! Aadhar Card for Ed Bhai,” wrote a fan. “Witnessed this iconic moment at the concert. This one is for the books,” wrote another. “That Aura when a global artist says the name AR Rahman,” wrote a fan.

While majority comments on social media were positive, a few thought the performance could be even better. “Irundhalum nalla practice pani irukalam (Even then, we could have practiced well),” read a tweet.

Ed's Indian adventure

Sheeran, who is currently on the India leg of ‘The Mathematics ( -=÷x) Tour’, met Rahman and his son A R Ameen ahead of his Chennai performance.

Ameen, also a singer, shared a series of pictures with Sheeran and Rahman on his Instagram page on Tuesday, tagging Sheeran in the caption with many heart emoticons.

In one of the photos, Sheeran can be seen posing with Rahman and Ameen. The other image shows the British singer-songwriter clicking a picture of Rahman as he worked on his music in the studio.

Sheeran also shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen singing his love ballad “Perfect” with the students of Rahman’s KM College of Music & Technology.

"Singing perfect with the amazing choir at @kmmcchennai here in Chennai today, wowsers (flip sideways for the full experience gang) (sic)” he captioned the clip.

Previously, a fan club of the singer-songwriter shared a video of him getting a head massage in Chennai.

“Ed getting a head massage in Chennai,” the caption read. In the clip, Sheeran can be jokingly heard saying, “This is abuse”.

He will conclude his tour, organised by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, on February 15 with a performance in Delhi-NCR.