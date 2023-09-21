Elon Musk asks Taylor to post her music directly on X, Swifties say he's ‘smooth with the shilling’

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post her music directly on X (formerly Twitter). Ahead of Taylor’supcoming release of ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version),’ the singer shared a post revealing details of the back covers and vault tracks. Many Swifties are not pleased with Elon's comment on the post.

Elon Musk wants Taylor Swift to post her music directly on X (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)

“It’s a new soundtrack,” Taylor wrote. “Here are the back covers and vault track titles for 1989 (my version) I can’t wait for this one to be out, seriously. Thank you for playing along, sleuthing, puzzling and making these reveals so much chaotic fun (which is the best kind of fun, after all).

In the comment section, Elon wrote, “I recommend posting some music or concert videos directly on the X platform”.

‘So you can profit off of her?’

X users trolled Elon in the comment section, with one user replying against his remark, “start paying fan pages more fairly for the engagement they bring to your app first”. “With all due respect Mr. Elon sir I think miss Swift knows what she’s doing,” one user wrote, while another said, “Elon she doesn’t follow anyone, so I’m not sure she’ll see your response”. Why would she do that lol,” one user said. Another wrote, “She is out of your league”.

“How does it feel owning your own platform and not even making the top 25 Twitter engagements? Oh, my bad, I meant to say... X,” one user joked, while another said, “Mr. Musk is smooth with the shilling”. “Looks like @elonmusk is desperate for @taylorswift13's reach to expand on the @X platform so he has more reason to charge people - instead of fixing what's broken and wrong business moves,” one user wrote. Another asked, “Why? So you can profit off of her?”

‘More artists need to post music videos on X’

Despite the negative remarks, however, some users seemed to like Elon’s idea. “Great point. If she posted some videos of her singing she could become a millionaire in no time from the ad revenue,” one user wrote. One user said, “Great suggestion! Sharing music or concert videos directly on the X platform can provide a unique and engaging experience for our audience,” while another wrote, “That would be awesome and she would benefit greatly from that”. One user said, “More artists need to post music videos on X, it helps to share the videos and it also helps with ticket sales for concert tours. Also, X should provide something comparable to Eventbrite or Ticketmaster so that artists can sell tickets directly on X to events.”

