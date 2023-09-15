‘I can see the manufacturing defects’: Mercy voice actor Lucie Pohl trolls Elon Musk over Amber Heard cosplay post

Elon Musk recently posted a throwback photo of his ex, Amber Heard, related to a detail from his biography. He shared a photo of Amber dressed in cosplay.In the book, ‘Elon Musk,’ author Walter Isaacson revealed that Elon asked his then-girlfriend Amber to cosplay as Mercy for him. The book talks about Elon’s love for video games, and hislove for Overwatch character Mercy in particular. In the book, Walter revealed that Amber once spent“two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play” after Elon told her she reminded him of Mercy. Lucie Pohl (L), the voice behind the Swiss medic of Overwatch, has responded to Elon Musk's (R) post (ulovelucie/Instagram, AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Lucie Pohl, the voice behind the Swiss medic of Overwatch, has now responded to Elon’s post on X. “As the real #Mercy I can see the manufacturing defects in this cosplay like it’s a Tesla @elonmusk,” Lucy wrote, resharing Elon’s post.

Lucie also flaunted herown Mercy costume on X, but not the regular one. It was thespooky season Witch skin.

‘I am often a fool, but especially for love’

In the biography, Elon’s brother Kimbal Musk said Amber is"toxic" and "a nightmare.” He added that his brother tends to fall in love with people who are "beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side."

"Because I'm just a fool for love," Elon told his biographer. "I am often a fool, but especially for love."

After Elon and Amber split in 2017, the billionaire mogul recalled going through "18 months of unrelenting insanity" that was "mind-bogglingly painful." However, the pair is still on good terms. "I love him very much," Amber said in the biography. "Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him."

Elon has also spoken kindly of Amber in the past. "Although Amber and I did break up, we are still friends, remain close and love one another," he shared on Instagram August 2017. "Long distance relationships when both partners have intense work obligations are always difficult, but who knows what the future holds."