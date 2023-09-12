Elon Musk circulated pic of Grimes giving birth via C-section among friends and family, including her father: Report

A new biography about the life and work of Elon Musk revealed the frustrating moment Grimes experienced with the Tesla CEO. In the book on Elon Musk, writer Walter Isaacson discusses not only the SpaceX founder's 11 kids, including his three children with singer Grimes Claire Boucher, but also reveals that he took a photo of her, while she was having a C-section for their baby X Æ A-Xii, whom they call X. As per a report by People, Elon also circulated Grimes's photo without her consent. Also read: Grimes reveals nickname of newborn son X AE A-XII

Elon sent around pic of Grimes as she gave birth

Grimes and Elon Musk with their son nicknamed X.

“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” Grimes told Isaacson, as per People. Among the friends and family that Elon Musk reportedly sent the photo to were Grimes’ father and her brothers. The recent biography also revealed that the former couple has a third child named Techno Machanicus. Elon and Grimes had kept the news of their baby, nicknamed Tau, private until now.

Elon and Grimes's children

The former partners, who went public with their relationship in 2018 at the Met Gala, had a secret baby together via surrogate in December 2021. Their daughter’s full name is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, but they call her Y, following her older brother, nicknamed X, who was born in 2020. The on-off couple was reported to have separated in September 2021.

Grimes had previously opened up about co-parenting with Elon Musk in an August interview with Wired, saying that the two were in the process of figuring out what their children's life would look like. She had said, "I really care about having a very good relationship with my kids. I think I understand how to be a good parent to them. Both enforcing discipline and being their friend. Who knows, maybe they’ll resent me and reject family culture, but I feel like they will not."

Elon's other kids

Along with the three kids he shares with Grimes, Elon Musk is also a father to the six children he shares with his ex-wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, reported Daily Mail. He is also dad to 22-month-old twins Strider and Azure with Neuralink exec Shivon Zilis.

