'I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her': Grimes extends support to Lizzo amid lawsuit scandal

Grimes has come forward to support Lizzo amid the lawsuit scandal. Three of Lizzo’s tour dancers have reportedly accused the singer of sexual harassment. They have also alleged that she created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial and religious harassment. As per a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, July 1, the incidents took place between 2021 and 2023. Grimes has come forward to support Lizzo amid the lawsuit scandal (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP, Grimes/X)

“I love Lizzo. Not saying I don't believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe shit is bad. But loyalty matters to me. Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was "cool", and she checked in in me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world,” Grimes wrote on X.

“There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents. I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I'd never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed tired of a culture that seeks to destroy it's greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing,” Grimes added.

What does the lawsuit say?

The plaintiffs have been identified as Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, while the defendants are Lizzo, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc and Lizzo’s dance captain Shirlene Quigley. In a bombshell claim in the lawsuit, it was revealed that Lizzo made the dancers eat bananas from sex workers’ vaginas.

The plaintiffs claim that Lizzo took them for a night out on the town during a concert trip to Amsterdam. They found themselves in the city’s red light district, full of sex theatres and sex shops. There were multiple clubs and bars with nudity on display.

The performers have accused Lizzo of criticising a dancer’s recent weight gain, and later going on to berate and fire her. Lizzo is notably known as an advocate for body positivity. Lizzo has also been accused of falsely accusing many dancers of drinking while working, and then subjecting them to an “excruciating” 12-hour audition.

The suit says that Shirlene Quigley, Lizzo’s dance captain, denigrated those who had premarital sex. Shirlene has also been accused of pushing her Christian beliefs upon other dancers, as well as simulating oral sex and sharing lewd sexual fantasies. She allegedly also discussed a performer’s virginity.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the plaintiffs’ lawyer Ron Zambrano said in a statement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON