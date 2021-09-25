Elon Musk, Grimes are ‘semi-separated’; will co-parent X Æ A-Xii

Billionaire Elon Musk has revealed that him and his girlfriend, singer Grimes, are ‘semi-separated'. The couple became parents to son X Æ A-Xii last year.

Speaking to Page Six, Elon said, “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms." He added, “It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and baby X is in the adjacent room."

The couple began dating in May 2018. He is the chief executive officer of Tesla and SpaceX while she is a Canadian singer, known for songs such as Oblivion and Genesis.

Elon Musk is 50 and has six other children from previous relationships. He has been married three times, including twice to Westworld actor Talulah Riley. Grimes has never been married, and her son with Musk is her first child.

Grimes and Elon welcomed their son on May 4, 2020. After the couple revealed his name to the world, they were bombarded with heavy online trolling. Grimes later took to Twitter and explained the X represents “the unknown variable” and “AE, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).”

She also shared that part of the name is a tribute to the CIA’s Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent.” As for the ‘A,’ it represents Archangel, which is her “favourite song” and the number ‘12’, as it was before they changed the name to avoid numbers as per laws, represented the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.

Also read: X AE A-12: Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

Elon claimed it was Grimes who ‘came up with the name.’ However, he said the A-12 addition was his idea as a nod to the Lockheed A-12.

Elon talked about his relationship with X in an interview with the New York Times, revealing that Grimes has a bigger role as the parent so far. "Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," he said. "Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now. When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me," he added.