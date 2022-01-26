Elton John tests positive for Covid-19, postpones US shows: ‘It’s a massive disappointment’

Music icon Elton John on Tuesday revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 74-year-old singer took to his Instagram stories to reveal the news and noted that he had postponed two planned shows in Texas.

"Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas. If you have tickets, you'll be contacted with the new dates really soon," he wrote.

"It's always a massive disappointment to move shows and I'm so sorry to anyone who's inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe," he continued in his statement.

Screenshot of Elton John's Instagram story.

The legendary singer had been due to perform at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. New dates are yet to be announced by the singer and his team.

A statement shared on the venue's official website said: “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms.”

The Cold Heart artist also noted that he is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 and is only experiencing mild symptoms.

He also added that he expects to be able to make the shows in Little Rock, Arkansas this weekend. At the end of his message, he thanked his fans for all their love and support said that he can't wait to see them soon. “As always, thank you for your love and support and I can't wait to see you all soon," he wrote.

