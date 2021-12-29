Hugh Jackman tests Covid-19 positive, performances of his Broadway show The Music Man cancelled

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman announced on Tuesday that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The star, best known for his portrayal of superhero Wolverine in various X-Men movies, took to social media to share the update.

“I just wanted you to hear from me that I tested positive this morning for Covid. My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose,” the actor said in a video posted on his social media handles.

The actor has been performing in the Broadway musical The Music Man, which began on December 20. The musical announced on Tuesday on its Twitter handle that all performances are cancelled till January 1, with The Music Man company expected to return to the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York on January 2.

The actor added in his video address that he hopes to get better soon and resume performances of the musical soon. “But I'm fine and I'm just going to do everything I can to get better ASAP and as soon as I'm cleared I'll be back on stage heading to River City,” he added in the video. “Hugh Jackman will return to The Music Man on January 6,” The Music Man twitter handle added in a tweet.

Tickets for the production's holiday season shows will be refunded. The highly anticipated revival of the popular musical was expected to open in September 2020 before the pandemic shut Broadway down for months. It eventually began previews on Monday, December 20, but had to cancel its December 25 performance and December 26 matinee citing Covid-19 breakout cases.

The news of The Music Man's extended show cancellations comes days after Hugh's co-star Sutton Foster confirmed she had tested positive for Covid-19 on Christmas Eve in her own Instagram story shared on Friday. Sutton had herself missed a preview performance of the musical on December 23.

