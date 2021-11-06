Eternals: Singer Celina Sharma reacts to criticism against Nach Mera Hero, says 'It's a Hollywood movie'

Marvel Studios' latest offering Eternals features a long list of songs, one of which is Nach Mera Hero. The track has been sung by Indian-origin singer Celina Sharma and is picturised on Kumail Nanjiani, who plays a superhero, pretending to be a Bollywood superstar.

The song and entire ‘Bollywood' clip from the movie has inspired less than positive response from desi fans online. Many have expressed how the song is not ‘Bollywood’ enough and that besides the chorus, it is actually an English track. Celina Sharma reacted to the criticism during a chat with Hindustan Times.

She said, “I think it's a Hollywood movie so they wanted something mixed like Hollywood-meets-Bollywood. The whole song was about 'dance my hero' so we used that as the phrase throughout the whole song. But I feel like a lot of the production is very, very Bollywood. But also, the scene is very Bollywood. You are going to have to watch it to know what I mean.”

“I think it's a mix and it's (about) incorporating that Bollywood sound so I feel like it's interesting when both the worlds meet together,” Celina added.

Celina also revealed that she had caught Eternals director Chloé Zhao's attention with one of her music videos on Instagram, following which her collaboration with Marvel Studios came to be.

She said that she met Chloé at the premiere of Eternals in Los Angeles last month, and revealed the Oscar-winning filmmaker's reaction to the song. “I met director Chloé Zhao and we were talking for a little bit and she really loves the song. So she was like, 'Oh it's always on my head' and I was like 'Oh, I'm glad!'” Celina said.

Talking about the brief that was given to her for the song, she said, “They kind of just gave us key points of what they want for the scene and what needs to be included, what the meaning (of the song should hold), that was the brief that was given.”