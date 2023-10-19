EXO's D.O. leaves agency after 12 years, Suho assures fans against disbandment

EXO member D.O. has parted ways with the agency SM Entertainment. The new updates arrived days after rumours of Sehun and Chanyeol leaving the agency. While D.O. will be continuing his solo activities from his newly established agency, Suho assured fans about the upcoming group promotions. Also read: EXO’s Sehun and Chanyeol leaving SM Entertainment? Agency reacts

EXO's D.O. leaves SM Entertainment

EXO members are rumoured to be leaving SM Entertainment soon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently JTBC reported about EXO's D.O. leaving SM Entertainment and joining a new agency formed by his longtime manager. Confirming the same, SM Entertainment issued a statement. It read, as per Soompi, "D.O.’s exclusive contract with us will expire in early November. Following thorough discussions with D.O., it has been decided that he will continue his EXO activities with SM, but will proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM’s former manager.”

Suho assures fans

The news of D.O.'s new agency initially left the fans worried. However, member Suho came forward to reassure fans. He took to a private messaging app and wrote in Korean, “No need to worry about EXO promotions. Suho will take full responsibility.”

EXO and SM Entrainment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

EXO consists of nine members--Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. EXO was formed in 2011 and debuted in 2012 under SM Entertainment. Previously, reports claimed that Sehun and Chanyeol would be parting ways with the agency. However, SM Entertainment denied the reports.

The same report also mentioned that Sehun and Chanyeol reached a mutual agreement with SM Entertainment through which they would able to pursue personal activities under the new alleged company. On the other hand, they will also reportedly remain involved in group activities of EXO with SM Entertainment.

SM Entertainment had said, "However, in regards to the members’ individual activities, we have conditionally allowed them to proceed through their own established companies if they wish, within the terms of their existing exclusive contracts with SM.” D.O. exit from EM Entertainment arrived after the agency's statement.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON