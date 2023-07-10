EXO's D.O. makes Instagram debut after comeback and hits 1M followers, Chanyeol reacts

EXO member D.O. joined the social bandwagon on Monday and joined his many groupmates on Instagram. This entry on the photo-sharing app comes on the same day when EXO finally made their much-awaited comeback with their latest release. Their full-length album Exist, alongside the music video of their track Cream Soda, has earned praise from fans. Also read: EXO confirms comeback in July with new album EXO member D.O. is now on Instagram.

D.O. on Instagram

D.O. kept it simple for his Instagram account and opted for a monochrome photo of himself as his display picture. In the bio, he introduced himself with his full name, Do Kyung Soo. For his first Instagram post, he posted a photo of EXO’s album title track Cream Soda and added a photo of himself, seemingly taken during a live stream.

Reacting to his debut, his fellow member Chanyeol teased him in the comment section. He wrote to D.O.: "I still can't believe this.' Only an hour after his first post, the singer furthermore shared his second post which features a photo of the moon and an unseen photo of himself.

Twitter reacts to D.O. on Instagram

D.O. has crossed over 1 million followers on Instagram now. Reacting to the news of D.O. on the social media platform, fans are too excited on Twitter. One fan tweeted, “Best way to start the week.” “The miracle of the year,” added another one. Someone also pointed out, “Watch him forget that the app exists after promos are over.”

EXO

EXO consists of nine members-- Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The K-pop group was formed by their agency, SM Entertainment in 2011. They debuted in 2012. Exist is their first group release in the last two years.

Exist is the group's 7th album. It features nine tracks in total – Cream Soda, Regret It, Hear Me Out, Private Party, Cinderella, No Makeup, Love Fool, Another Day, and Let Me In. Recently, members Baekhyun, Xiumin and Chen were seen mired in a legal battle with SM Entertainment over their contract and other related issues. While all members will be seen promoting the album together, Kai won't be a part of promotional activities as he is currently serving in the military.

