music

Falguni Pathak: I had been performing during Navratri non-stop since 1987, until last year

Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak misses performing in India during Navratri. She is compensating by touring the US for garba/dandiya shows.
Falguni Pathak
Falguni Pathak
Updated on Oct 07, 2021 07:11 PM IST
By Soumya Vajpayee

Over the years, Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak has been synonymous with the festival of Navratri in India, and rightly so! The singer has been making people groove to her tunes for over three decades. But, this is the second consecutive year when she won’t be hitting the stage in India, and she’s evidently unhappy.

Talking to us from the US, she says, “Last year was a really emotional one for me. I started performing during Navratri in 1987 and I’d performed every year since then, until 2020. Like last year, there are restrictions this year as well. So, I will not be performing in India. I am currently in the US for pre-Navratri garba. We have done concerts in Dallas, Atlanta, New Jersey and Chicago, so far.”

The singer, who has hits like Chudi Jo Khanki Haathon Mein, Maine Payal Hai Chankai and Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye to her credit, says she can’t wait to hit the stage in India again. “I had many offers to do virtual events, but I am not convinced with the concept yet. I am eagerly waiting to perform for my fear Mumbai. I am what I am only because of the love of my fans and I miss performing for them,” the 57-year-old ends.

