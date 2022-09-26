Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar feud: Sona Mohapatra hopes music labels ‘take note of public backlash’ to new remake

Amid the ongoing war of words between singers Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar, singer Sona Mohapatra has spoken about 'music labels and Bollywood film producers killing the creative community'. Recently, Neha Kakkar released her song O Sajna, a remake of Falguni's song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. She drew backlash from Falguni as well as from people on social media. (Also Read | Post war of words, Neha Kakkar welcomes Falguni Pathak on Indian Idol)

Taking to Twitter, Sona wrote, "I can only hope that the music labels & #Bollywood film producers killing the creative community & creators by commissioning short-cuts; remakes, remixes take note of the public backlash on the recent #FalguniPathak hit. Also, dear #India, do stand up more often to such (folded hands and heart emojis)."

After O Sajna's release, Falguni had reshared fans' posts, showing disapproval of Neha's song, on her Instagram Stories. In a story shared by Falguni, a fan asked her to file a case against Neha. As per reports, the singer reacted to that story and said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

Speaking with Delhi Times in an interview, Falguni had said, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. First reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

After facing backlash, Neha wrote on her Instagram Stories, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy. For those who're so unhappy seeing me HAPPY and SUCCESSFUL. I feel sorry for them. Bechare (poor things). Plz keep commenting I won't even delete them, Coz I Know and Everybody knows what NEHA KAKKAR is."

Amid their fight, Sony TV shared a promo clip from the upcoming episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 13. In the video, Neha welcomed ‘legendary Falguni ma’am' on the show. A smiling Falguni nodded as she shared the stage with Neha during the garba night on the show.

The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actors Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version features Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma. Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed O Sajna.

