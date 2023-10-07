Fan artist imagines Taylor Swift in Deadpool 3 as X-Men Pop Star

Besides singing-songwriting, Taylor Swift has also tried her hand at acting. She has starred in movies like Cats, Amsterdam and The Giver, but none of them were very successful. Now, a fan artist has imagined what if Swift joined the cast of Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool 3 as an X-Men character.

FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)(AP)

The fan artist, @bosslogic, posted an Instagram picture of Swift as Dazzler, a mutant who can convert sound into light. Dazzler is a pop star in the comics and appeared briefly in X-Men: The Animated Series. Swift would be a perfect fit for this role, given her musical talent and popularity.

The fan art has sparked some rumours that Swift might actually play Dazzler in Deadpool 3, which will feature many X-Men characters making their debut in the MCU.

The Grammy award winner is known to be friends with Ryan Reynolds, the star of Deadpool, and his wife, Blake Lively. They have been seen together at various events. If Dazzler is part of Deadpool 3, it might not be hard for Reynolds to convince Swift to join the movie.

This would be a clever and meta casting choice that suits the tone of Deadpool, but it could also help Swift’s acting career. Her previous movies have not done well critically or commercially, and she might need a big Marvel Studios movie to boost her reputation as an actor.

However, this is all just speculation. There is no confirmation that Dazzler will be in Deadpool 3. The movie might only have room for cameos from Marvel veterans who have not yet appeared in the MCU.

Many original X-Men actors are rumoured to be in Deadpool 3, and they might overshadow new characters who have not had a significant role in live-action. But if Dazzler ever shows up on the big screen, Swift would be the obvious choice to portray her.