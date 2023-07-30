Fan throws drink at Cardi B during concert, she hurls her mic at them

After a string of attacks on singers during concerts, someone tried to act smart with rapper Cardi B as well on Saturday during a concert. However, she got her revenge instantly. Videos from a concert show a person in the audience, throwing a drink at Cardi, which splashes her in the face. Furious, Cardi hurls her microphone at the person and hits them smack in the face. (Also read: Kelsea Ballerini smacked in the face by object thrown at concert. Joins growing list of artists facing onstage attacks)

Cardi B hurled her microphone at a concert goer and they might have deserved it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cardi was performing to her hit song Bodak Yellow. She was wearing a flowy orange dress and walking on the stage. Cardi stops in her track when the water hits her but the music track keeps playing behind her. She realised who has thrown the drink and launches her mic at them. Afterwards, her security apprehends the person and they are dragged away from the audience. Here are two videos of the incident from different angles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The most recent performer to experience being hit in the face while onstage is singer and songwriter Harry Styles, who experienced it earlier this month in Vienna. Styles was struck with a bouquet of roses at a concert in Cardiff, Wales, last month.

Cardi B and Harry Styles are the latest singers to have concertgoers hurling things at them in the middle of a performance, including Bebe Rexha, Drake, Kelsea Ballerini, Steve Lacy, Kid Cudi, and Pink.

Rexha, 33, was struck in the face while performing in New York City last month when crowd member Nicolas Malvagna threw his phone in the middle of a song. The musician was knocked to the ground as a result, and the phone split her eyebrow and required stitches, reported People.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kelsea Ballerini, meanwhile, was recently hit in the face by an object during a show in Boise, Idaho, and Pink reacted when a fan threw a bag containing their dead mother's ashes on her stage. According to a video of the moment shared on Twitter by an attendee, Pink responded by saying, "I don't know how I feel about this."

Adele addressed the most recent safety issues at concerts earlier this month during a break in her Weekends with Adele show at The Colosseum in Las Vegas. "Have you noticed how people are forgetting f---ing show etiquette at the moment? People are throwing s--- on stage. Have you seen that?" the Hello singer, 35, asked, according to a fan-filmed video, before joking: "I f---ing dare you -- I dare you to throw something at me. I'll f---ing kill you."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.