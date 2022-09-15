Fans angry after SEVENTEEN is asked an 'ignorant' question, compared with BTS

Fans got angry after K-pop group SEVENTEEN were asked an 'ignorant' question comparing them to BTS. During a recent interview, the host asked SEVENTEEN's DK, Vernon and Seungkwan, that when they started the band, they didn't expect to be 'up there just like BTS'. While SEVENTEEN made their debut in 2015, BTS debuted in 2013, two years before SEVENTEEN. (Also Read | RM reacts to questions on what is special about BTS)

Both SEVENTEEN and BTS are South Korean boy bands. SEVENTEEN consists of thirteen members--S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Speaking with Hits1 LA, Vernon responded to the comparison with BTS, "When we debuted, BTS wasn’t the BTS today either. So, it’s really crazy what we’re doing right now and where we are right now."

Reacting to the video shared on the radio station's YouTube channel, fans criticised the question. A person wrote, "There’s no comparison because they both have such amazing talent, so why compare them? I think they handled that question very well considering it just seems..ignorant? Like no research was done for them."

Another person commented, "When are they going to stop comparing groups? This interview is so disappointing and humiliating. Do you know how hard everyone has worked to get to where Seventeen is now?" "The comparing is unnecessary, all groups have their own path. Maybe it seems not that important, but it's not hard to be respectful," read another comment.

SEVENTEEN debuted with the extended play (EP) 17 Carat, which became the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. It was also the only rookie album to appear on Billboard's 10 Best K-Pop Albums of 2015 list. SEVENTEEN has released four studio albums, twelve EPs and three reissues. Though they perform as a group, SEVENTEEN is divided into three units--vocal, hip-hop, and performance.

BTS ARMY will see the group perform a free concert in Busan in support of the city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030. The Yet To Come concert will be held at 6 pm on October 15 at the Asiad Main Stadium. Earlier, it was scheduled to take place at Busan Ilgwang special stage in Gijang-gun.

