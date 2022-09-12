RM says birthday wishes made him cry; reacts to questions on what is special about BTS

BTS leader RM cut a cake as he celebrated his 28th birthday, with ARMY on Monday. Taking to Weverse, RM held a live session and also gave a glimpse of his home. The BTS member also said that many birthday wishes made him cry. He also responded to questions on 'what is special about BTS'. For the live, RM wore a white T-shirt, dark denim hoodie and matching cap. (Also Read | When RM shared story of how his underground rapper name became 'Runch Randa')

RM said during the live, "The staff prepared this cake for me. I did the live (to celebrate my) birthday, now I'm at home. I don't want to show much. Thank you very much, to all the people who wished me a happy birthday." During the live session, RM also said, "I received many birthday wishes that made me (cry)...I also wanted to do a performance and do a small concert in a place like Hongdae."

Giving a glimpse of several books, RM wrote, "This bunch of books here is what I'm supposed to read, I'm in trouble. I have to read these but I'm lazy, so I haven't been able to read them...I dance in the park and everything." He also spoke about Sexy Nukim, a song by Balming Tiger featuring RM. The song was released on September 1.

Speaking about his photobook, RM said, "This was in Las Vegas. This place you can also see in the music video. I wanted to try out some powerful concepts while being a part of BTS. I wanted to try out stuff. Anyway, I wanted to show I still have fire in my heart."

RM revealed that he still has to face questions about the group. "Even now I keep getting questions like 'Why is BTS so different? What is so special about you all?' Well, I wonder too, what should I say? What I can talk about us the members, that our members are amazing, our relationship with each other is great and we really love each other."

While RM interacted with fans, BTS member J-Hope kept on commenting in a bid to draw his attention. He wrote a series of comments including '7 forever!!!', 'HB BFF', 'Namjoon (eng accent) love you!', 'what's up with the cake (laughs)', 'Namjoonah please look here for a bit', '(laughs) happy birthday my friend' and 'have you watched Narco Saints?' After RM noticed his comments, J-Hope wrote, "He finally saw me. I feel like I succeeded as a fan. I watched Narco Saints."

Earlier, several of the BTS members wished RM on social media platforms. Taking to BTS' Twitter account, V shared a post as he wished RM with two pictures. One of the photos showed RM posing at The Capitol in the US. In the other photo, V and RM showed off their muscles. He wrote, “HB BFF" and added the hashtags-- Happy Birthday Namjoon, NAMJOON DAY, and Namjoon Army's Love People Proud.

Birthday wishes for RM.

Suga wrote, "Happy birthday Namjoonah you work really hard, let's have strength." The rapper added the hashtags--Its SUGA Hyung, Happy Birthday Namjoon, NAMJOON DAY. Sharing a photo of their '7' friendship tattoo, J-Hope said, "No one but our leader." He also added the hashtags--Namjoonah I Waited Just For This Day Happy Bday, RM Happy Bday and Namjoon's Friend Hobi.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, RM also shared a picture of his birthday cake. He also posted several pictures including one where he bowed near a few candles. He also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you (birthday cake emoji) #29." RM posted a string of pictures featuring himself.

