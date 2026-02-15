Fans call Badshah 'better than Ranveer Singh' after he plays in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game; rapper pens note on ‘irony’

Rapper Badshah played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which took place in California recently. He is the first Indian rapper to be part of the event. Several videos and pictures of Badshah playing in the court emerged on social media platforms. Badshah posted photos on Instagram from the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Internet loves how Badshah played, cakes him better than Ranveer Singh A fan page shared the rapper's video on Instagram. A part of the caption read, "Known globally for his chart-dominating music career, the Indian superstar brought undeniable presence to the hardwood, drawing attention from both sports enthusiasts and international audiences alike." Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Good pass, Badshah. He plays unexpectedly well."

"He's good, awesome pass, then good approach for recovery, sign of a good player," read a comment. A person wrote, "Smooth pass and the cut to the basket. Badshah knows ball. "Better than Ranveer Singh. He is serving player energy," an Instagram user said. "Badshah actually plays really well," another fan commented. A person called him "Star of the night" while another hailed it as a "Global icon moment." A social media user said, "Making India proud."