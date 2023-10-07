Fans think Olivia Wilde unnecessarily threw shade at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance: 'Kind of disgusting'

Olivia Wilde seems to not share the same enthusiasm that has surrounded Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance in the recent weeks. The actor-director took to Instagram Stories to share her reaction to the buzz around the rumoured couple that didn't go well with many fans. They are now calling out the actor-director for throwing shade at the singer unnecessarily. (Also read: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating reports reach White House, here's how the spokesperson reacted) Taylor Swift fans are not taking Olivia Wilde's comment on her personal life too well.

What Olivia shared

It so happened that Olivia Wilde shared a tweet her Instagram Stories that read: “I wish Taylor Swift was in love with a climate scientist.” This response comes amid the media frenzy after Taylor Swift recently attending two Kansas City Chiefs games. She was there to cheer for Travis Kelce amid dating rumors. Olivia Wilde was briefly linked to singer Harry Styles, who also happens to have dated Taylor Swift in the past.

Fan reactions

Reacting to Olivia Wilde's Instagram Stories, one Taylor fan wrote, “There’s a rooted undercovered hate for Taylor in Hollywood these celebrities all being shady towards her, when she does nothing but support them and show them love is kinda disgusting and I’m not talking about Olivia Wilde alone.” Another said, “Why is everything wrong with the world Taylor’s personal responsibility?”

A comment read the scenario differently and added, “Am I dumb or is this not a dig at Taylor herself, but more at the people and companies suddenly caring about the NFL since there are rumors that Taylor and Travis might be dating???” A similar comment also said, “This is being highly misinterpreted imo. The post isn't shaming Taylor, it's about the fact that millions of people are paying attention to football now because she's dating a football player, so if she dated a climate scientist, people would pay attention to that which is more important.”

Attention surrounding Taylor's dating rumours

At the October 1 game between the Chiefs' and the New York Jets, the NFL broadcast cut to show Taylor at the stands a number of times. She was accompanied with her celebrity friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Sophie Turner.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have revealed any details or confirmed about their relationship. Travis had invited Taylor to last week's match after trying to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City. Taylor recently made headlines after parting ways with her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, after six years of dating.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift fans are eagerly awaiting for the release of her upcoming concert film ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ which was filmed during her ongoing tour. The concert film has already crossed $100 million in advance tickets globally, as per AMC Theatres Distribution and AMC Entertainment. It will hit the big screen on October 13.

