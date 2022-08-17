Fever FM collaborates with Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji for Fever Techpanti, weekly show hosted by RJ Aayush

Street view on Google Maps, Nothing Phone 1 review, Redmi K50S and what not; the ever-changing tech world can be so overwhelming sometimes. But in order to help everyone keep up with updates and the latest news from the tech world, Fever FM is coming up with Fever Techpanti. Also read: Fever FM launches The Superwomaniya Show with Stutee, Filmy Fever with Anurag Pandey and Fever Café

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The brand new weekly show that goes on air every Saturday 11 am onwards across Fever FM’s 15 stations, will also have a YouTube episode, which goes live on the Live Hindustan YouTube channel. And that’s not all--a weekly podcast is also published weekly which streams across all major online music platforms.

To create a big impact with the show, Fever FM has joined hands with renowned YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji as the tech expert on the show. His YouTube channel has more than 22 million subscribers and his technical knowledge, creativity and ability to churn out quality content regularly are among the biggest reasons behind his massive popularity. This is Gaurav’s debut on radio and he is super excited to explore the radio realm with Fever FM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On this collaboration Ajit Dheer, CEO – Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd., says, “This is a very big association for us. Decoding tech for the Hindi speaking audience, Technical Guruji has created a mark for itself in the digital space. We both have the same vision and that is to make tech accessible to the masses. With the unlocking of tier 1 and tier 2 towns when it comes to the next leg of digital growth, we want to create a product which can reach out to the masses in the most commonly spoken language of the nation.”

You can catch Technical Guruji with RJ Aayush in the upcoming episodes of Fever TechPanti on the official YouTube channel of Live Hindustan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON