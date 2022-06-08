Fever FM launches three new shows: The Superwomaniya Show with Stutee, Filmy Fever with Anurag Pandey and Fever Café

Radio station Fever 104 FM has revamped its afternoon band with three new shows for its audience. RJ Stutee will host The Superwomaniya Show in which she will talk about the 'Superwomaniyas of our country', from 11 am to 1 pm. The show aims to build a strong community for women, give them a safe space to talk about various issues and openly share their opinion. The show is not only for women but will be an inclusive show where men, women and non-binary people can also talk.

After that, Anurag Pandey, also known as Picture Pandey, will host Filmy Fever from 1 pm to 4 pm. He will entertain the audience in a new avatar and talk about celebrity news. From 4 pm to 5 pm, the FM channel will introduce local shows under the banner Fever Café hosted by local RJs. This show aims to cover everything in the local area that a person needs to know such as local cuisine, entertainment, celebrity appearances, events or information on any new businesses, and local initiatives among others.

Ajit Dheer, CEO Radio and Entertainment, HT Media Ltd and Next Mediaworks Ltd, said in a statement, "Based on a strong market understanding of the customer cohorts that we cater to, it was important for us to focus with programs with sharp targeting which unlocks great advantage to our advertisers as well as they can reach out to very sharply defined audience with minimum spillover. I am super excited to launch these new shows and revamp Fever’s afternoon line up completely. That’s not all we are in the process of bringing more new shows, which we will be announcing soon as well."

Gaurav Sharma, Chief Programming and Digital Strategy Officer, Fever Network also said, "The perception about radio consumption is that it is a morning & evening primetime entertainment medium is a big myth. Today’s media consumption habits have changed. All day-parts are consumed equally with strategic co-hort segmentation."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON