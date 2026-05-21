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Forever Young: a Grammy salute to Rod Stewart Live – What happened, where to stream event

Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live aired on CBS on May 19, 2026. The two-hour special celebrated Stewart's iconic career.

May 21, 2026 08:02 am IST
By HT US Desk
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Music fans across the globe were waiting for "Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live", a two‑hour television event celebrating one of rock music's most important icons. The program was aired by CBS on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 8pm ET.

Rod Stewart was honored in CBS special Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live celebrating his legendary music career.(REUTERS)

The show offered audiences both an all-access pass and a front‑row concert experience. For viewers and fans outside the United States, Paramount+ aired the program. Premium subscribers were able to stream live, and other users could gain access the following day. Viewers without cable connection could watch the show for free through FuboTV and DIRECTV, as per reports.

The tribute celebrates Stewart’s legendary career

The broadcast honored Sir Rod Stewart, a two‑time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy Award winner whose career spans more than five decades.

Stewart is known for his timeless hits like “Maggie May” and “Forever Young,” and he remains an important figure in the music industry. This special show coincides with the extended U.S. leg of his "One Last Time" tour, launched in 2024.

Archival footage and personal stories featured

Both platforms ensure accessibility for international viewers as well. The event is organized not just as a tribute, but as a milestone, an acknowledgment of Stewart’s influence on generations of musicians and fans.

With the combination of live performance, personal reflection, and historical context, Forever Young: A Grammy Salute to Rod Stewart Live is more than a concert; it is a celebration of Stewart's musical journey.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT US Desk

The Hindustan Times’ US desk covers the latest in entertainment and digital culture. From Hollywood developments and pop culture moments to viral trends and internet conversations, the team reports with clarity and accuracy. Every story is crafted to inform, engage, and reflect what’s capturing attention across America.

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