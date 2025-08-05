Rod Stewart’s AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne leaves fans furious: ‘A new low’

Rod Stewart’s tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne did not land as intended. As per The Daily Mail, during his July 29 concert in Charlotte, North Carolina, the 80-year-old singer played an unusual AI-generated video showcasing Osbourne in heaven, taking selfies with other late music legends like Freddie Mercury, Prince, Michael Jackson, and more. What was meant to honor the Black Sabbath legend ended up sparking backlash online. Fans have since slammed Stewart for the odd digital depiction. Rod Stewart used AI-generated videos to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne.(REUTERS)

Rod Stewart faces heat for his AI tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

After playing an AI-generated video of Ozzy in heaven, Stewart reportedly told the crowd, “Very sad. A lot of those people died ’cause of drugs… I’m still here, though!” The video has drawn harsh criticism online, with one user writing, "I’ve seen some shitty AI visuals in concerts, but this is a new low." "Does Rod Stewart really think he is/was greater than Ozzy??" wrote another. One X (formerly called Twitter) user called the clip "disrespectful." Check it out.



Who is Rod Stewart?

Sir Roderick David Stewart, better known as Rod Stewart, is a legendary British singer and songwriter with a career spanning decades. Popular for his raspy voice, Stewart has sold more than 120 million records globally, earning a spot among music’s best-selling artists. He started out in 1962, busking with a harmonica. Known for hits like Maggie May, Do Ya Think I’m Sexy, and Forever Young, Stewart has been married three times and has eight children.

Fans and family unite to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s final journey was nothing short of emotional. The heavy metal icon passed away on July 22, surrounded by family and love. Days later, his fans gathered in Birmingham to honor the Prince of Darkness during a moving funeral procession. His wife Sharon and children were joined by heavy rock royalty at the event at the family's home near Gerrards Cross, where Ozzy was laid to rest beside a lake.

FAQs

1. When did Ozzy Osbourne pass away?

Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76.

2. What was Rod Stewart’s AI tribute to Ozzy?

During a performance, Rod played an AI video showing Ozzy in heaven, sparking online criticism.

3. Why is Rod Stewart facing backlash over his Ozzy tribute?

Fans called the tribute “disrespectful” as it showed Ozzy taking selfies in heaven with other late artists.