Is BTS really going to collaborate with Michael Jackson? Critics react: ‘Literally no one wants this’

BTS might just be stepping into their most controversial decade yet. As the South Korean supergroup prepares for their reunion, they’re reportedly involved in a top-secret tribute project: recording an unreleased track originally created for Michael Jackson. Michael Jackson and BTS

The track dates back to 2006, when Jackson spent time in Ireland at the Grouse Lodge studio, working on an album that was never completed. Studio owner Paddy Dunning recently revealed that BTS visited the space last year to re-record one of those long-lost songs. Speaking to The Irish Sun, Dunning shared, “The sessions started last year and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs. There are about ten more, written especially for Michael by the collaborators he worked with in Ireland, including producer Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew, who have signed up for the project."

Alongside the music, Dunning said a documentary film is in the works, chronicling Jackson’s peaceful life in Ireland with his children. “Michael’s estate told me to plough ahead with this because like me, they see it as a tribute to Michael. And for the documentary we’re going to get everyone’s memories of working with Michael in Ireland," he added. The owner even met Jackson’s eldest son, Prince, during a visit to the US. The two spoke about the family’s time at Grouse Lodge, and Prince reportedly said he, Paris, and Blanket hope to return to the studio one day.

Netizens are not thrilled

But while the collaboration is being pitched as a tribute, reactions online suggest otherwise. Many fans are hyped, but just as many are skeptical, if not outright angry. “Has Michael Jackson’s family and estate approved of this?” asked one user on X, while another wrote, “I don't have anything against them but their style/sound has nothing in common with MJ... This song will NOT be good.” One fan said, “They’re so desperate oh my goodness,” and someone else chimed in with, “If anyone had the honour of this it should've been Gaga.”

The backlash continued to spread across social platforms, with one user asking, “Who asked for this no shade,” and another bluntly stating, “They’re not even close to Michael Jackson’s level mind you…so that’s a lot of nerve.” Others were even harsher: “This is so disrespectful, we need to cancel BTS now,” said one. “They gonna ruin it,” said one more. Another comment read, “Literally no one wants this. K-pop stop biting off of other artists challenge!” One more said, “They’re doing anything for a comeback clearly.” Another claimed, “Who are they to even touch Michael Jackson’s music.”

Despite the criticism, there’s no denying BTS’s long-standing admiration for Jackson. Their chart-topping English hit Dynamite was, in many ways, a sonic and visual homage to the King of Pop. Furthermore, the group has always claimed to be inspired by him, even earning an honorary mention in his documentary Thriller 40 (2023). This new project might just be an extension of that same respect, though whether it lands as a heartfelt tribute or a musical misstep is something only time (and streaming numbers) will tell.