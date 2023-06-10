Rod Stewart says goodbye to LA's ‘toxic culture,’ returns to London for peace and privacy

Legendary musician Rod Stewart has reportedly had enough of Los Angeles and is ready to return to his hometown of London. Rod Stewart joins a long list of other British musical knights including Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Elton John.(AP)

The 78-year-old singer is said to be fed up with the "toxic culture" of LA and the lack of privacy he experiences there, according to sources.

Stewart, famous for hits like "I Don't Want to Talk About It," feels that living in the City of Angels leaves him with no personal space and has grown tired of the constant back-and-forth travel, as revealed by the Daily Mail.

These concerns come just days after it was revealed that Stewart had listed his sprawling compound on the market for an impressive $70 million.

The European-style property, spanning an impressive 33,000 square feet, boasts amenities such as a pool and a soccer field. Records indicate that Stewart originally purchased the property back in 1991 for $12.08 million.

The European-style property measures some 33,000 square feet. (Image Credit: Ryan Lahiff)

Plus his Los Angeles residence, Stewart also owns a home in the affluent Palm Beach area of Florida.

The decision to leave Los Angeles and return to London will significantly reduce the need for travel for Stewart, his wife Penny Lancaster, and their two sons, Alastair (18) and Aiden (12).

Both boys are enrolled in school in England, and Lancaster, 52, has been working as a volunteer police officer in recent years.

According to insiders, Lancaster enjoys the life she has built outside of America and LA, finding travel to be more of a nuisance than anything else. She wishes to live a fulfilling life as a working mother and is passionate about her involvement in the police force.

The couple's sons have no desire to leave their school and friends in the UK to relocate to America.

Sources close to the legendary singer reveal that he has the full support of his children, who just want their father to be happy.

“They all know how happy him and Penny are living there and that is all they want is for their father to be happy,” the insider said.

With a total of eight children from five different women, Stewart's decision to move back home to London is driven by his and Lancaster's happiness and the desire for a more peaceful and private lifestyle.

As Stewart prepares to bid farewell to Los Angeles, he looks forward to settling back into the familiar surroundings of his hometown and enjoying the comforts of home with his wife and children. While his music career has taken him far and wide, it seems that London will always hold a special place in his heart.