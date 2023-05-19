Viral music sensation d4vd of Romantic Homicide fame says he is trying not to copy himself

It was just one song, Romantic Homicide, on a social media platform which brought David Anthony Burke aka d4vd onto the spiral of fame, and the musician admits that keeping up with the viral fame is not at all easy. Viral star d4vd got popular with Romantic Homicide

As the singer-songwriter keeps himself busy working on a new set of music, he is consciously trying to steer away from what he has done in the past.

Last year, d4vd came into the spotlight with the song, Romantic Homicide. The song’s viral success was followed by the September release of a music video of the song. It became d4vd’s first charting single, entering the Billboard Hot 100. Now, he is busy working on new music, and feels social media has played a big role in giving a thrust to his career.

“Social media has been the most instrumental tool ever, with me posting one track and it is spiralling me into a higher career. My entire career took off with one song and one video. So, it has been the most instrumental part of this entire thing,” says Burke, who is working on the upcoming EP Petals to Thorns.

But is it tough to maintain viral fame? “Yes, it is very tough to maintain. And the key is to do it the right way and play your cards right. As I am making my new music, I am trying not to replicate what I did before. Because the water only passes a river one time, and it is similar when it comes when we are trying to recreate moments on the internet. The audience nowadays recognise authenticity. I am trying to make it different with every song and to see what works. If it doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. I’m not trying to copy myself,” says the 17-year-old, who hails from Texas.

Opening up about the music he is making, he says, “Being a writer, I have portrayed a different character in every song and tried to get as many world views as I could. Representing every single possible perception of life is very important because it’s a different world view and every human being”.

In fact, he wants to learn more about Indian music and incorporate it in his style too.

“I want to continue trying every genre I can and learn every instrument possible. When I think about India, mountains come to my mind. I remember seeing a lot of pictures with elephants. And Indian music has a lot of shine and glamour to it,” he says, adding, “I would love to add (working with an Indian musician or incorporate any Indian aspect) to my arsenal”.