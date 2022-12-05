Ghani Sayani song: Shehnaaz Gill impresses fans with her Haryanvi accent as she signs with MC Square. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram to share her new song Ghani Sayani on Monday. The music video of Ghani Sayani showed her dancing with MTV Hustle 2.0 winner MC Square. The song, which was filmed in a desert for a major portion, received a positive response from their fans. Fans found Shehnaaz's Haryanvi accent ‘accurate’. MC Square also got praise for his voice, look and vibe in the video. (Also read: In Phone Bhoot song Kinna Sona, Katrina Kaif slays in red as she dances with Ishaan Khatter, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch)

The almost three-minute Ghani Sayani music video opened with MC Square searching for water in a desert amidst scorching heat. Then, Shehnaaz Gill came and gave water to him, while he sat next to a pond. MC Sqaure is then seen following Shehnaaz. Immediately, Shehnaaz vanished with a storm. She then danced in front of MC in an indoor setting. MC danced to impress Shehnaaz and kept chasing her.

In the Ghani Sayani video, Shehnaaz rapped in Haryanvi accent and slayed with her dance movies as she performed with dancers in the background. She wore a red dress with black knee length boots, among other looks in the video. Ghani Sayani is directed by Agam Mann and Azeem Mann. The song is sung by Shehnaaz Gill and MC Square.

Reacting to the Ghani Sayani video on YouTube, one of Shehnaaz's fans wrote, “Shehnaaz's Haryanvi accent is so accurate (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Another fan commented, “What a lovely track, lots of love and likes to MC Sqaure and Shehnaaz Gill. Another fan wrote, ”Disclaimer:- This song is highly addictive. Goosebumps guaranteed." One more wrote, “Finally… the beast MC Sqaure in the game… waiting for more masterpiece from him.” Acomment also read, “For a Punjabi singer to sing a Haryanvi song is a little difficult, but Shehnaaz killed it.”

Shehnaaz recently launched her celebrity chat show, Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. She will soon make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari and Pooja Hedge. The film is set to be released in 2023.

