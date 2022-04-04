Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation
- Grammy Awards live updates: Trevor Noah hosts the 64th iteration of the Grammys on Monday morning. Check out all that's happening.
The Grammy Awards 2022 televised gala began in Las Vegas on Sunday with a performance from retro group Silk Sonic and a stream of jokes from host Trevor Noah. Nominations frontrunner Jon Batiste jumped to an early lead, nabbing four trophies during the pre-telecast ceremony, while pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo scored one and Kanye West received two.
BTS performed to Butter, Bruno Mars nabbed Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Check out all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
Apr 04, 2022 07:22 AM IST
Zelensky makes appeal
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the ceremony with a video. He introduced John Legend's performance.
-
Apr 04, 2022 07:15 AM IST
AR Rahman at the ceremony
Indian music composer AR Rahman is at the ceremony. He shared a selfie.
-
Apr 04, 2022 07:07 AM IST
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar wins best rap performance.
-
Apr 04, 2022 06:42 AM IST
Best New Artist
Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist.
-
Apr 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST
Country Album of the Year
Chris Stapleton won the County Album of the Year Award for Starting Over.
-
Apr 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST
Billie Eilish performs
Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their hit song Happier Than Ever.
-
Apr 04, 2022 06:14 AM IST
Li'l Nas X performs
Lil Nas X performed to Call Me By Your Name and I Told You Long Ago at the Grammy. He was introduced by Trevor Noah as someone who'd ‘upset your homophobic uncle’.
-
Apr 04, 2022 06:08 AM IST
Full list of winners
Keep updates will all the winners of the night with this Full List of Winners. It is updated in real time. Click here.
-
Apr 04, 2022 05:58 AM IST
BTS perform on stage
BTS deliver a ‘smooth’ performance to Butter. The group also got a standing ovation.
-
Apr 04, 2022 05:56 AM IST
Song of the Year
Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic win Song of the Year for Imma Leave The Door Open.
-
Apr 04, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Olivia Rodrigo performs Red Light
Singer Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song Red Light for the audience, followed by JBalvin's In Da Ghetto.
-
Apr 04, 2022 05:42 AM IST
Trevor Noah opens show with Will Smith joke
Host Trevor Noah takes the stage with a joke about Finneas' surname and also promises to keep ‘people’s names out of our mouths', an apparent dig at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap fiasco from last week's Oscars.
Grammy Awards 2022 full list of winners (updated in real time)
- Grammy Awards 2022 full list of winners: Check out who won what.
Grammy Awards live: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS rocks show
- Grammy Awards live updates: Trevor Noah hosts the 64th iteration of the Grammys on Monday morning. Check out all that's happening.
Shashaa Tirupati: I’m happily living my passion for music
Shilpa Rao: Fame, if it comes quickly, also goes away swiftly
Matteo Bocelli: I would really like to explore the Bollywood scene while I am here
Grammy Awards 2022 full list of nominees: Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat
BTS' Jungkook reveals he's waiting for Twenty-Five Twenty-One's finale episode
- BTS: Jungkook is a fan of Twenty-Five Twenty-One. Here's what he has said about the finale episode.
Grammys 2022: When and where you can watch BTS, Billie Eilish and more in India
BTS: Jungkook's makes 'full recovery' from Covid-19 just in time for Grammys
- BTS: Jungkook will participate in the Grammy Awards after making full recovery from Covid-19. Here's what the group's agency Big Hit Music has said.
Shweta Subram on life post viral song Jalebi Baby: It has been sweet, but you also get typecast
From sleep apnea to clinical depression: 10 things about Badshah
BTS' Jungkook reacts strongly as Instagram user asks him to eat dog s***
- BTS: Jungkook responded to a person on Instagram who told him to eat dog s***. Here's what he has said.
BTS' V dances among elderly couples in Las Vegas jazz club, fans react. Watch
- BTS: V shared a new video as he danced at a jazz club in Las Vegas among elderly couples. Watch video. Here's how fans have reacted.
BTS' Jimin changes group's Twitter photo-bio: 'Don't know how to change it back'
- BTS: Jimin played a prank on April Fool's Day. Here's what he did.