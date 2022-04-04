Home / Entertainment / Music / Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation
Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation

  • Grammy Awards live updates: Trevor Noah hosts the 64th iteration of the Grammys on Monday morning. Check out all that's happening.
Grammy Awards live updates: AR Rahman at the ceremony.
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 07:22 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk
The Grammy Awards 2022 televised gala began in Las Vegas on Sunday with a performance from retro group Silk Sonic and a stream of jokes from host Trevor Noah. Nominations frontrunner Jon Batiste jumped to an early lead, nabbing four trophies during the pre-telecast ceremony, while pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo scored one and Kanye West received two.

BTS performed to Butter, Bruno Mars nabbed Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Check out all the live updates here:

  • Apr 04, 2022 07:22 AM IST

    Zelensky makes appeal

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined the ceremony with a video. He introduced John Legend's performance.

  • Apr 04, 2022 07:15 AM IST

    AR Rahman at the ceremony

    Indian music composer AR Rahman is at the ceremony. He shared a selfie.

  • Apr 04, 2022 07:07 AM IST

    Best Rap Performance

    Family Ties by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar wins best rap performance.

  • Apr 04, 2022 06:42 AM IST

    Best New Artist

    Olivia Rodrigo won the award.
  • Apr 04, 2022 06:35 AM IST

    Country Album of the Year

    Chris Stapleton won the County Album of the Year Award for Starting Over.

  • Apr 04, 2022 06:33 AM IST

    Billie Eilish performs

    Billie Eilish and Finneas performed their hit song Happier Than Ever. 

  • Apr 04, 2022 06:14 AM IST

    Li'l Nas X performs

    Lil Nas X performed to Call Me By Your Name and I Told You Long Ago at the Grammy. He was introduced by Trevor Noah as someone who'd ‘upset your homophobic uncle’.

  • Apr 04, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Full list of winners

  • Apr 04, 2022 05:58 AM IST

    BTS perform on stage

    BTS deliver a ‘smooth’ performance to Butter. The group also got a standing ovation.

  • Apr 04, 2022 05:56 AM IST

    Song of the Year

    Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic win Song of the Year for Imma Leave The Door Open.

  • Apr 04, 2022 05:44 AM IST

    Olivia Rodrigo performs Red Light

    Singer Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song Red Light for the audience, followed by JBalvin's In Da Ghetto.

  • Apr 04, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Trevor Noah opens show with Will Smith joke

    Host Trevor Noah takes the stage with a joke about Finneas' surname and also promises to keep ‘people’s names out of our mouths', an apparent dig at the Will Smith-Chris Rock slap fiasco from last week's Oscars.

