Grammy Awards 2022 live updates: AR Rahman shares selfie from ceremony, BTS performance gets standing ovation

The Grammy Awards 2022 televised gala began in Las Vegas on Sunday with a performance from retro group Silk Sonic and a stream of jokes from host Trevor Noah. Nominations frontrunner Jon Batiste jumped to an early lead, nabbing four trophies during the pre-telecast ceremony, while pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo scored one and Kanye West received two.

BTS performed to Butter, Bruno Mars nabbed Song of the Year for Leave the Door Open. Check out all the live updates here: